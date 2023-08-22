Three neighboring parcels have been annexed into the City of North Myrtle Beach for new homes.
The parcels, which in total add up to 1.86 acres, are located on Cenith Drive and Cashmere Lane next to the Azalea Sands Golf Club. The land will be zoned R-1, which is low density residential.
City council approved the annexations of the three parcels unanimously at the Aug. 21 city council meeting.
“They’re small lots on an acre that just happen to be in the county and never were zoned into the city,” councilman J.O. Baldwin III said. “So we’re bringing them into the city only for a single family home.”
Another annexation request went through first reading at the meeting. That request is for a 1.13 acre parcel located at Nature’s Way near the Intracoastal Waterway and just east of Highway 9.
The annexation of that parcel will not be final until the request goes through second reading. If approved, the parcel will be zoned R-2, which is medium density residential.
The next North Myrtle Beach city council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18.
