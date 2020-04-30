A special spring Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting was held in 2019 in anticipation of the Presidential primaries. Four Democratic candidates spoke at the event that marked 143 years of the event. The Stump is held every other year at the Pee Dee Farms General Store off U.S. 501 on the banks of the Little Pee Dee River, typically in even numbered years. The candidates who spoke were former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont canceled his appearance at the event. The S.C. Democratic Primary election was held in February 2020 with Biden coming out on top.