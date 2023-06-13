Conway's special election is June 13 to elect a council member to fill the vacancy of an unexpired term left by the resignation of Alex Hyman.
Winning the election is good for only six months on the dais, but Conway residents Autry Benton, Kendall Brown, April O’Leary, Tyler Thomas and Bill Wiegand are all working hard to get the okay from voters to join the council.
The term will expire Dec. 31. Voters must have been registered 30 days before the election and the last day of early voting is June 9 at the Horry County Registration and Election Office, 1515 Fourth Avenue.
Voting will be held at the following precincts June 13 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.:
Coastal Carolina, Red Hill and Wild Wing
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
East Conway
Conway Library
Four Mile
Bethany Bible Chapel
Homewood
Homewood Elementary School
Jamestown
South Conway Elementary School
Maple
Maple Baptist Church
North Conway #1
Mary Thompson Building at Collins Park
North Conway #2
Conway Elementary School
Racepath #1
Conway Senior Center
Racepath #2
Whittemore Park Middle School
Red Hill #1
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
West Conway
Horry County Government & Justice Center
Wild Wing
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
Certification of Election: The Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing June 14 at 10 a.m. for the purpose of determining the validity of all provisional ballots and certifying the election results. The certification will be held in the conference room at Conway City Hall, 229 Main St., Conway.
