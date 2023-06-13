Conway City Hall

Conway elected two city council members Tuesday and will need a runoff in two weeks to pick a third.

Conway's special election is June 13 to elect a council member to fill the vacancy of an unexpired term left by the resignation of Alex Hyman.

Winning the election is good for only six months on the dais, but Conway residents Autry Benton, Kendall Brown, April O’Leary, Tyler Thomas and Bill Wiegand are all working hard to get the okay from voters to join the council.

The term will expire Dec. 31. Voters must have been registered 30 days before the election and the last day of early voting is June 9 at the Horry County Registration and Election Office, 1515 Fourth Avenue.

Voting will be held at the following precincts June 13 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.:

Coastal Carolina, Red Hill and Wild Wing

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church

East Conway

Conway Library

Four Mile

Bethany Bible Chapel

Homewood

Homewood Elementary School

Jamestown

South Conway Elementary School

Maple

Maple Baptist Church

North Conway #1

Mary Thompson Building at Collins Park

North Conway #2

Conway Elementary School

Racepath #1

Conway Senior Center

Racepath #2

Whittemore Park Middle School

Red Hill #1

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church

West Conway

Horry County Government & Justice Center

Wild Wing

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church

Certification of Election: The Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing June 14 at 10 a.m. for the purpose of determining the validity of all provisional ballots and certifying the election results. The certification will be held in the conference room at Conway City Hall, 229 Main St., Conway.

