Wayne Gray

Age: 51
Occupation: Senior Vice President for Synovus Bank
Experience: former member of Myrtle Beach’s Tourism Committee; Myrtle Beach City Council 1998-2001 and 2006-2017; Myrtle Beach Mayor Pro Tem three terms which includes 2000-2001, 2009 – 2013.
Why should voters choose you?
Myrtle Beach has been a wonderful place for my family and me. I learned at an early age the responsibility of community service which includes volunteering as a coach in the Myrtle Beach recreation system, serving on various committees in our local school system, serving as past chairman of the Board of Directors of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and 16 years on Myrtle Beach City Council including three terms as Mayor Pro-Tem. These opportunities along with my experience as a bank executive and entrepreneur in the hospitality industry have provided me insight and understanding of the challenges facing our growing community and managing a $200 million city budget. I have a great passion and love for this community and I am eager to represent all of our citizens to make Myrtle Beach a world-class community and a world class resort.
List three challenges facing the city and what solutions do you have for the challenges.
1) The conflict between a growing permanent residential population and entertaining 20 million visitors per year. We can’t be a world-class resort without first being a world-class community. We must invest in our neighborhoods and public infrastructure to provide a great quality of life for our citizens that will also serve our tourism economy providing economic opportunity for everyone.
2) The conflict between the two largest political entities in the county between the city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County. My previous service on City Council and the board of directors of the Myrtle Breach Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations has resulted in the understanding of intergovernmental cooperation to respect our differences while working together for the common good.
3) The city must maintain a commitment to working with the private sector on redeveloping our downtown and historic hospitality district, however, the core functions of government such as public safety, investing into our public infrastructure like water and sewer lines, solid waste and sanitation facilities, street lighting and ensuring quality neighborhoods must have the same commitment and investment.
