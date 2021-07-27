A Monday night effort to censure top officials in the Horry County Republican Party has been delayed until Thursday due to a failure to meet quorum.
Executive committee members concerned about a lawsuit filed against the party over an incident in Greenville convened at the Asher Theatre to discuss removing the chair, vice chair and state representative from office, but no motions were passed and a new meeting was scheduled for Thursday evening because only 38 executive committee members attended — below the required 48 ECs.
“I am calling for the resignation of all board members and the party’s secretary and EC Chad Caton,” said EC Shannon Grady, invoking the lawsuit and an attorney's threat to individually sue every EC if a statement regarding the incident remained on the party's website.
There is technically no mechanism by which ECs or other membership can impeach top party leaders, so attendees would have expressed formal disapproval of leadership if a quorum was met.
“If we had had a quorum, we were going to vote for a censure of the leadership,” Grady said after the meeting.
EC John Bonsignor suggested a vote of no confidence, but parliamentarian Larry Richardson said they lacked the authority.
The meeting followed a series of high-profile disputes involving the local party, which saw a new slate of leaders elected this spring.
State ethics officials have raised concerns over the group's financial record-keeping, and a recent raucous meeting ended with the local party censuring the state GOP chairman. The latest controversy stems from a lawsuit that was filed by Matthew McDaniel, who was accosted by Caton at a My SCGOP event in Greenville after McDaniel took the microphone and called keynote speaker Michael Flynn a “traitor.”
The lawsuit alleges that the HCGOP defamed McDaniel with a statement posted to its website that claimed he “was in possession of a weapon,” an “infiltrator,” a “threat” to Flynn, and that other members heard him self-identify as Antifa.
Caton and My SCGOP leader Pressley Stutts were also named in the lawsuit.
My SCGOP is a Republican group affiliated with failed-state S.C. GOP chairman candidate Lin Wood, who has been an outspoken purveyor of election fraud and QAnon conspiracies — the latter of which posits that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of satanic pedophiles who retain their youth by drinking the blood of their victims.
Shortly after filing the lawsuit, McDaniel’s lawyer Tucker Player sent a letter to select ECs and party members saying he would sue every EC member individually over the statement if it were not removed from the party’s website.
“If the statement remains on the website, we will begin suing every executive committee member individually as such actions constitute the adoption of, and acquiescence to, the lies contained therein,” the letter read.
Player also said he would drop the lawsuit against the party if, in addition to removing the statement, chair Roger Slagle, vice chair Jeremy Halpin and state representative Tracy Diaz stepped down and HCGOP denounced their statements.
“If these conditions are not met…we will seek punitive damages, which necessarily allows me to gather evidence of HCGOP’s financial status and pay a judgment,” the letter read.
“It also ensures that no republican in Horry County belonging to HCGOP can serve on the jury. Imagine 12 democrats or independents judging ‘thugszilla’ and his protectors at trial,” the statement continued, referring to Caton by a nickname and top leadership. “Better yet, imagine those 12 democrats and independents deciding how much the Horry County Republican Party will have to pay for the transgressions of these foolish people. The choice seems simple to me.”
Treasurer Eric Santorelli and his wife Miriam Santorelli, who ran the county GOP's website, resigned last week — though it isn’t clear whether that was related to the lawsuit.
Diaz, who is more commonly known as podcaster Tracy Beanz, said the local party should seek unity.
"It’s extremely unfortunate that rather than join hands in a united front against a frivolous, politically motivated lawsuit, a few in our party have chosen to capitulate and seek to further divide us," she said.
"It's sad a small group of Republicans are out there actually rooting for the failure of its duly elected leadership in the HCGOP," said Caton.
Slagle could not be reached for comment after the meeting. Halpin declined to comment.
After the lawsuit was filed, Slagle indefinitely suspended all meetings of the HCGOP while he sought legal counsel.
ECs at Monday’s meeting disputed that Slagle had the authority to suspend meetings, adding that he could not hire an attorney as all transactions over $1,000 must be approved by the ECs.
Slagle and most of the local party's other top leaders did not attend Monday’s meeting, which was called by 13 ECs, above the 10% of all 96 ECs necessary to do so.
The meeting’s venue was originally the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, but top leadership canceled the HCGOP’s reservation at the last minute.
“The number one thing that frustrated me tonight was that leadership purposely waited until the last minute to call and cancel that meeting," Grady said. "Because we called this morning and at lunch time and they didn’t call until 5 p.m. to say that had been canceled."
Halpin, the vice chairman, stood outside the recreation center door and told arriving ECs the meeting had been canceled, prompting the meeting’s organizers to relocate to a small room in the Asher Theatre.
Halpin showed up toward the end, prompting testy remarks from attendees.
Noting the legal threat, some ECs sought to immediately distance themselves from HCGOP’s statement about McDaniel.
“My position is any time an attorney threatens to sue you, you should take it seriously,” said Grady after the meeting. “Whether he has a legal standing to do so is up to the courts.”
“When a lawyer says they’re going to sue you, of course I take it seriously,” said EC Audrey Hudson after the meeting. “I take it seriously that he has sued the Horry County GOP.”
Still, others were unafraid, even if they similarly wanted to take down the statement.
“We did not sanction for our delegation to go to Greenville for General Flynn’s speech and make that statement," Bonsignor after the meeting. "How can he sanction us when he doesn’t know our position? He’s silly.”
Jason Greaves of Binnall Law Group, which is representing HCGOP in the matter, sent a letter to Player calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”
“The Horry County GOP published a statement on its website outlining the facts of the incident as Slagle, Beanz, and Halpin knew them to be,” Greaves wrote. “The Horry County GOP stands by its remarks as they were not false as known to them at the time they were made, nor have they been proven false."
Jesse Binnall, who heads Binnal Law, has represented former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former President Donald Trump.
The letter was forwarded to ECs by top leadership Monday.
