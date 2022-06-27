Two Horry County Board of Education members will face off in a runoff election for the open Horry County Board of Education chair post on Tuesday.
District 4 member David Cox and District 6 member Helen Smith are seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Ken Richardson, who unsuccessfully ran against U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, for the 7th Congressional District seat.
In the June 14 primary, Cox received about 42% of the vote while Smith received 34%. Third contender and former longtime HCS employee Darrell Ricketts received 24% of the vote. In the event that Cox wins the runoff, his District 4 seat would become open next year and the vacancy would be filled by someone appointed by the board until the next scheduled election, according to district officials. Cox’s current term ends in 2024. If Smith loses the runoff, she will finish out her term for 2022 and be replaced by Pam Dawson, who won the spot in the June 14 primary.
With no Democratic opposition in November, the primary winner is a lock to take the seat.
Cox’s time on the board began in 2008 when he served District 9 for two terms before moving to District 4 in 2016.
He served as vice chairman under the late Joe Defeo and under then-interim chairman Neil James. Cox also previously served as chairman of the human resources department. Transparency is the one of the main issues Cox plans to tackle. He said he will have a phone number and email where employees can share their thoughts on issues without fear of retribution.
“When someone sends me an email or a concern, I get them an answer – even if it’s not the answer they want, at least they know I’m trying,” Cox said.
“There is an atmosphere within the teachers and staff that prevents them from being forthcoming because they believe they will be blackballed if they do so. These communication lines will be for my eyes only.”
Cox also plans to have a summary of each board meeting posted on social media after each meeting.
“Since I have the unique experience of serving students and parents as a school board member in both the eastern and western areas of the county, I believe that I’m the most qualified to serve as chairman,” Cox said.
He added that he believes the schools are under attack from “progressives who wish to fundamentally alter our history as presented.”
“There are those who believe that the gender assigned at birth does not matter and that a person can compete with opposite sex students in sports and go to the bathroom of choice. That won’t happen on my watch,” Cox said in a statement.
Cox also said he believes it best for students and staff to have someone leading the board who is familiar with school board procedures, the individual desires of parents and teachers, and experience with dealing with the many changes in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe we must provide our students with the best educational foundation possible to prepare them to go out into the world and be successful,” Cox said.
Cox and his wife Karen have a blended family of seven children and 16 grandchildren.
They live in The Market Common and attend The Father’s House church. He is a Realtor for Better Homes and Gardens Elliott Coastal Living in the Cherry Grove corporate office.
Smith is coming up on the end of her four-year term on the board. She represents the Socastee and St. James areas, but this was not her first time on the dais.
She served for 18 years starting in the late 1980s, with the last six of those years as board chair.
“We are at a very important time in our county,” Smith said. “That’s one reason I’ve just committed to stay with it a while longer.”
Smith said that county growth, school overcrowding and planning for future schools top her list of concerns.
“Being a native all my life, watching the growth … we never prepare ahead of time,” she said. “To me that’s one of the most important things we need to focus on. Make sure we have the facilities and teachers we need, and materials we need. Educating our children is the most important thing – it’s going to make our country and our county a better place.”
She said the district can’t get schools built fast enough.
“It’s not right for us to keep growing and growing and not preparing for our children ahead of time. We should always have a five to 10-year building plan,” Smith said.
She said the district must keep looking towards the future.
“We will continue to grow in population and must provide the advanced technology, programs, and facilities that will support our children for the next generation, while providing knowledge and life experiences that prepare them to be productive adults,” Smith said in a prepared statement before the primary.
Smith ran her own salon for 32 years, then handed it over to a family member while she spent 12 years as a project manager for commercial and residential construction projects.
The Socastee native has three adult children and seven grandchildren.
“I’m at a point in my life where I have a free life to do and serve anywhere I want to,” Smith said. “I’ve been there, I’ve done it. I’m a hard worker. I’m there to serve the schools.”
Both candidates said they hope to use their resources to reach as many people as possible to get more people out to cast their votes on Tuesday.
“These elections are very important. I’m going to do everything I can to get the message out as much as I can,” Cox said.
Smith concurred.
“I was very disappointed we had such a low turnout for the primary – this was a huge election,” she said, adding that she will be sending emails, letters and fliers to remind folks about the runoff. “It costs us but we need to educate our people to make sure they understand how important this is.”
The school board chair serves a four-year term and is paid $19,158 per year.
The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter in Horry County who voted in the GOP Primary or did not cast a ballot on June 14 is eligible to vote.
