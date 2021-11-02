Find details about polling locations here.

Conway

City Council (three seats)

Autry Benton

Amanda Butler

William Goldfinch (i)

Julie Hardwick

Beth Helms

Shane Hubbard (i)

Danny Hardee

Notes: Conway City Council members serve four-year terms and are elected at-large. The mayor, who is not up for reelection this year, is paid $16,000 per year while the mayor pro tem receives $11,000. Other council members receive $10,000 annually.

Precincts and their polling places are East Conway, Horry County Library; Four Mile, Bethany Bible Chapel; Homewood, Homewood Elementary School; Jamestown, South Conway Elementary School; Maple, Maple Baptist Church; North Conway 1, Mary Thompson Center at Collins Park; North Conway 2, Conway Elementary School; Racepath 1, the Senior Center at the Conway Recreation Department; Racepath 2, Whittemore Park Middle School; Red Hill 1, Coastal Carolina and Wild Wing, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church; and West Conway, Horry County Courthouse.

Surfside Beach

Town Council (three seats)

Shawn Shoemaker

LaVerne Kreklau

Laurence McKeen

Judy Henion

Alex Samsel

William Kinken

Chris Stamey

**Blake Davis

Notes: Surfside Beach Town Council members serve four-year terms and are paid $6,000 per year. The mayor, who is not up for reelection this year, receives $9,600 annually. This will be the first general election in the town under the new plurality rules. Unlike in the past with multiple candidates, the candidates who get the most votes will be declared the winners. There will only be a run-off in case of a tie. Officials say this could save the town nearly $2,500 in the extra expenses needed for a run-off election.