It's Election Day for cities and towns in Horry County.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Here are the candidates for the contested races:
Myrtle Beach
Brenda Bethune (i)
C.D. Rosza
Bill McClure
Tammie Durant
Alex Fogel
Jackie Hatley (i)
Mike Lowder (i)
John Newman
Gregg Smith (i)
Notes: The Myrtle Beach mayor is paid $50,000 annually and receives a $500 monthly car allowance, Council members are paid $15,000 per year and receive a $495 monthly car allowance. Officials are elected at-large, meaning that they represent the whole city rather than specific districts. Elections are also nonpartisan.
Find details about polling locations here.
North Myrtle Beach
Mayor
Marilyn Hatley (i)
Wayne Troutman
City Council at-large (one seat)
Bill Davis
Trey Skidmore III (i)
City Council Ocean Drive ward (one seat)
Bubba Collins
Norfleet Jones
City Council Windy Hill ward (one seat)
Nikki Fontana (i)
Jolene Puffer
Notes: North Myrtle Beach City Council members serve four-year terms. The mayor is paid $48,076.08 per year and council members receive $24,114.96 per year. However, as of Jan. 1, that will change. The mayor will be paid $52,402.93 annually and council members will receive $26,285.31 per year. North Myrtle Beach’s elected officials do not receive a vehicle allowance.
Find details about polling locations here.
Conway
Autry Benton
Amanda Butler
William Goldfinch (i)
Julie Hardwick
Beth Helms
Shane Hubbard (i)
Danny Hardee
Notes: Conway City Council members serve four-year terms and are elected at-large. The mayor, who is not up for reelection this year, is paid $16,000 per year while the mayor pro tem receives $11,000. Other council members receive $10,000 annually.
Precincts and their polling places are East Conway, Horry County Library; Four Mile, Bethany Bible Chapel; Homewood, Homewood Elementary School; Jamestown, South Conway Elementary School; Maple, Maple Baptist Church; North Conway 1, Mary Thompson Center at Collins Park; North Conway 2, Conway Elementary School; Racepath 1, the Senior Center at the Conway Recreation Department; Racepath 2, Whittemore Park Middle School; Red Hill 1, Coastal Carolina and Wild Wing, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church; and West Conway, Horry County Courthouse.
Surfside Beach
Shawn Shoemaker
LaVerne Kreklau
Laurence McKeen
Judy Henion
Alex Samsel
William Kinken
Chris Stamey
**Blake Davis
Notes: Surfside Beach Town Council members serve four-year terms and are paid $6,000 per year. The mayor, who is not up for reelection this year, receives $9,600 annually. This will be the first general election in the town under the new plurality rules. Unlike in the past with multiple candidates, the candidates who get the most votes will be declared the winners. There will only be a run-off in case of a tie. Officials say this could save the town nearly $2,500 in the extra expenses needed for a run-off election.
Polling locations: Surfside #1 Dick Johnson Civic Center, Surfside #2 Calhoun Building - Surfside Methodist Church, Surfside #3 Grand Strand Church of Christ and Surfside #4 Lakewood Elementary School.
UNCONTESTED RACES
Aynor
Mayor
John Gardner (i)
Town Council (two seats)
Cheryl Skipper (i)
Tony Godsey Sr. (i)
Notes: Aynor Town Council members serve four-year terms and are elected at-large. The mayor is paid $8,500 per year and council members receive $600 per year.
Atlantic Beach
Town Council (two seats)
Jim DeWitt
Edward Lamar Campbell
Notes: Atlantic Beach Town Council members serve four-year terms and are elected at-large. They are paid $4,800 per year. The mayor, who is not up for reelection this year, receives $6,000 per year.
Loris
Town Council (three seats)
Michael Suggs (i)
Carroll Padgett (i)
Andrea Coleman
Notes: Loris City Council members serve three-year terms and are paid $3,120 per year. The mayor, who is not up for reelection this year, receives $7,020 per year. All council members are elected at-large.
*i denotes incumbent
**Write-in candidate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.