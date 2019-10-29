Michael Chestnut - Myrtle Beach City Council Candidate

Mike Chestnut
Age: 56
Occupation: owner/operator of Big Mike’s Soul Food and realtor.
Experience: Myrtle Beach City Council Mayor Pro Tem 2018-present; Myrtle Beach City Council 2000-present; served on the Myrtle Beach Housing Authority board.
Why should voters choose you?
Because as a native of Myrtle Beach I want to see our city continue to improve and become the place where we are all proud to call home. I believe I have proven myself as a council member who balances the needs of our business community and our residents.
List three challenges facing the city and what solutions do you have for the challenges.
1) Better working relations with other government partners in the county and state. I would be willing to sit down, talk about the differences and work on solutions to improve the quality of life for all of our residents and business community.
2) We must continue to make sure that our police department is fully staffed and have all the new technology to do their job to ensure public safety.
3) It is time to make something happen with downtown redevelopment. We have been talking long enough. Let’s take the plan (Downtown Master Plan) tweak it and work on the funding. Funding includes tax incentives from the federally funded Opportunity Zone designation, state and federal historical tax credits and other grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.