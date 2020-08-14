It’s not just that Jeremy ‘Spike’ Cohen thinks outside the box.
The Libertarian candidate for vice president doesn’t even know there is a box.
It’s hard to separate the candidate from the man because “he’s always been for the underdog,” one of the Libertarian mantras, says his mother, Trish Cohen.
Like the times he urged, as a little kid, that his parents stop to give people money, “just in case they really need it.”
Or the time in first grade when a classmate was wearing sandals in the winter and he learned she had no more appropriate shoes.
He insisted his parents take the child shopping. And at the checkout counter, when she mentioned that her sister had no winter shoes either, he turned around to go shop for the sister.
When a child on a class trip to Fort Sumter was afraid to board the ferry, Cohen was the only classmate who offered to hang back with her and forego his own adventure.
He chose to have his third birthday party at a nursing home he and parents visited each month because to him, the residents were “family.”
For his sixth birthday, Cohen, of the Messianic Jewish faith, asked if “Father Abraham” would be at his party. When his mother told him Abraham had died, he asked if Moses would be there.
Told he also was gone, and because his maternal grandfather passed away not long before the birthday, Cohen said, “Mom, they’re dropping like flies. First Papa, then Father Abraham and now Moses.”
Cohen’s more intimate biological family includes his mother, who owns Cohen & Associates Real Estate, his father Harvey who is retired from sales, one brother and one sister.
“There was nothing easy about raising Spike,” his mother says, recalling when he watched “My Little Pony: The Movie” and renamed himself Spike after the purple dragon.
“We figured it would be a short-lived phase but that was 35 years ago.”
Cohen read 815 books in three months when his third-grade teacher assigned the class to read up to 25.
He taught himself to play the drums and played them well.
“There was no pause button in his mind,” his mother says.
He mastered every video game he played.
He developed a problem-solving mathematical formula in middle school.
He taught himself web design and started his own successful company as a teenager.
He retired from that business several years ago to promote his Libertarian views and is the host of “My Fellow Americans” and co-host of “The Muddied Waters of Freedom.”
He’s also the co-owner of Muddied Waters Media, a podcast platform he says is “all over the Internet” on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
He’s always had a wry, dry, sarcastic sense of humor. When he took a debate class, he said it was just like being home. “Wake up, eat, argue, eat some more, go to bed.”
The family dog, Axl, was the ringbearer at Cohen’s marriage to his Canadian-born wife Tasha 10 years ago.
But he’s absolutely serious about his run for the Libertarian VP, hoping to serve with presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen, a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University.
Why the Libertarian Party?
“We have created an increasingly unfree, inequitable and impoverished society,” he says. “Libertarians seek to dismantle these polices and put the freedom and wealth and power back into the hands of the American people where it always belonged.
“We’ve had Republicans in office and we’ve had Democrats in office and before that we had a successful revolution against the British Crown.
“The Libertarian Party,” he says, “seeks to undo the damage that’s been done by the Democrats and Republicans in their exclusive control of government for over 160 years.
“Libertarians believe that if a government is to exist, it should only protect the lives, rights and property of the people,” Cohen says.
Dealing with multiple sclerosis hasn’t stopped the 38-year-old and his wife from campaigning up and down the East Coast and planning to visit as many of the 50 states as possible.
Nor does it stop the couple from being proficient and enthusiastic salsa dancers.
“Spike is the life of every party, doing whatever it takes from dancing…to reducing a room full of people to tears for an hour by rapping words rhyming with ‘urination,’” his mother says.
Does the first-time candidate believe the Libertarian Party has a real chance to win the presidential election in November?
“All good things have a first time to happen when its time has come,” Cohen says, adding, “I believe our time is now.”
