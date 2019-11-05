voting booth

The number of votes in each race will be updated as unofficial results arrive. Check back for the latest information.

Atlantic Beach Town Council

Mayoral candidates

• Jake Evans 

• Brian Taylor

Town council candidates for regular term 

• Brenda Deese

• Josephine Isom

Town council candidates for unexpired term (ending in 2021)

• William Booker 

• Darnell Price

Aynor Town Council

• Paul McCracken

• Steve Riggins

• Samuel Saltal

• Chris Shelley

Mayor John Gardner is running unopposed.

Briarcliffe Acres Town Council

There are three candidates running for town council seats.

Town council candidates:

• Peggy Bell

• Laura Pendley

• John Wylie

Huston Huffman is running unopposed in the mayor's race.

Conway City Council

• Randy Alford

• Tom Anderson

• Barbara Eisenhardt

• Liz Gilland

• Justin Jordan

• Alex Hyman

• Larry White

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy is up for reelection, but she is unopposed.

Loris Town Council

Mayoral candidates

• Todd Harrelson

• Michael Suggs

Town council candidates

• Joan Gause

• Lewis Hardee

• Veda Nichols

• Jan Vescovi.  

 Myrtle Beach City Council

With absentee counts coming in, these are the results so far:

• Ed Carey 28 votes

• Mike Chestnut 84 votes

• Charles Gasque 11 votes

• Wayne Gray 47 votes

• Mary Jeffcoat 78 votes

• John Krajc 40 votes

• Phil Render 92 votes

North Myrtle Beach City Council

At-large candidates

• Greg Richardson

• Hank Thomas

Crescent Beach candidates

• J.O. Baldwin III

• Ed Ramey

Fred Coyne, who holds the Cherry Grove seat, is also up for reelection but he is running unopposed.

Surfside Beach Town Council

Mayoral candidates

• Bob Hellyer

• David Pellegrino

• Julie Samples

Town council candidates

• Jenn Cribb

• Michael Drake

• Paul Holder

• Cindy Keating

• Laverne Kreklau

• Kathryn Martin

• Laurence McKeen

• Cody Sluder

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.