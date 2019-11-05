The number of votes in each race will be updated as unofficial results arrive. Check back for the latest information.
Atlantic Beach Town Council
Mayoral candidates
• Jake Evans
• Brian Taylor
Town council candidates for regular term
• Brenda Deese
• Josephine Isom
Town council candidates for unexpired term (ending in 2021)
• William Booker
• Darnell Price
Aynor Town Council
• Paul McCracken
• Steve Riggins
• Samuel Saltal
• Chris Shelley
Mayor John Gardner is running unopposed.
Briarcliffe Acres Town Council
There are three candidates running for town council seats.
Town council candidates:
• Peggy Bell
• Laura Pendley
• John Wylie
Huston Huffman is running unopposed in the mayor's race.
Conway City Council
• Randy Alford
• Tom Anderson
• Barbara Eisenhardt
• Liz Gilland
• Justin Jordan
• Alex Hyman
• Larry White
Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy is up for reelection, but she is unopposed.
Loris Town Council
Mayoral candidates
• Todd Harrelson
• Michael Suggs
Town council candidates
• Joan Gause
• Lewis Hardee
• Veda Nichols
• Jan Vescovi.
Myrtle Beach City Council
With absentee counts coming in, these are the results so far:
• Ed Carey 28 votes
• Mike Chestnut 84 votes
• Charles Gasque 11 votes
• Wayne Gray 47 votes
• Mary Jeffcoat 78 votes
• John Krajc 40 votes
• Phil Render 92 votes
North Myrtle Beach City Council
At-large candidates
• Greg Richardson
• Hank Thomas
Crescent Beach candidates
• J.O. Baldwin III
• Ed Ramey
Fred Coyne, who holds the Cherry Grove seat, is also up for reelection but he is running unopposed.
Surfside Beach Town Council
Mayoral candidates
• Bob Hellyer
• David Pellegrino
• Julie Samples
Town council candidates
• Jenn Cribb
• Michael Drake
• Paul Holder
• Cindy Keating
• Laverne Kreklau
• Kathryn Martin
• Laurence McKeen
• Cody Sluder
