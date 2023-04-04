The courts may ultimately decide who can call themselves the Horry County Republican Party.
A dispute over party leadership escalated last month when a group that isn’t recognized by the state GOP filed an application to trademark the names Horry County Republican Party, Horry County GOP and similar terms. But the recognized party has no plans to relinquish the brand without a fight.
“There is one Republican Party in South Carolina,” said Reese Boyd, who is the only Horry County Republican Party chairman recognized by the S.C. Republican Party and the S.C. Election Commission. “If you want to go do something that’s an island unto yourself with complete independence, that’s fine. It’s a free country. You can do that. But you can’t do that within the auspices of the Republican Party. You’re not a legally independent entity.”
Boyd and two other local leaders received a letter dated March 22 from Thomas Moses, a registered patent attorney with Southeast IP Group, LLC. The letter said the law firm represented the Horry County Republican Party and had just applied for the federal registration of its marks on March 20-21.
But the letter also indicated that Moses represents a group led by Roger Slagle, who resigned as party chairman last year. The terms Slagle's group seeks to trademark are Horry County Republican Party, Horry County GOP, HCGOP, Horry Republicans, HCRP, Republicans of Horry County, Grand Strand GOP and Grand Strand Republican Party, according to the letter.
“It has come to our attention that you are continuing to use some of these marks in connection with political party services without authorization from our client,” the letter stated, adding that “our client is concerned that there is a risk of confusion based on your use of these marks. Therefore, we must respectfully request that you discontinue any further use of the above-referenced marks in connection with political party services. … It is our hope that we may resolve this matter amicably, but please be advised that our client has made substantial investments in their trademarks since inception, and is prepared to defend its valuable intellectual property, if such action becomes necessary.”
Moses, the attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.
The trademark issue is just the latest battleground in a dispute that began in September when most of the local party’s leaders announced their resignations. Slagle submitted a letter to the state party saying he would step down as chairman on Sept. 30 and Barbara Treacy (secretary) and Angela King (treasurer) submitted their resignations, too. Slagle then attempted to rescind his resignation, but the party elected new leadership on Oct. 11, according to court records.
That led to a feud over who the organization’s rightful leaders are. Slagle has maintained he withdrew his resignation before its effective date, though state party officials have repeatedly recognized Boyd’s group as the HCGOP.
“It is a well-settled principle in South Carolina law that local party chapters are not independent legal entities, but they exist as mere divisions of the South Carolina Republican Party and operate solely pursuant to the Rules [of] the S.C. Republican Party and subject to the ongoing recognition of the South Carolina Republican Party,” Drew McKissick, chairman of the state GOP, wrote in an Oct. 24 letter to Slagle and Treacy.
“As I have previously made clear, you resigned your positions in writing, and those resignations were acknowledged by this office in writing. When you later sought to retract your resignation, I made it clear that you could present yourself at the duly called meeting on October 11th, and run for re-election, but you chose not to do that. As a result, a new leadership team has been elected, and the former officers are no longer recognized as the legitimate officers of the Republican Party in Horry County.”
State election officials have also refused to recognize Slagle’s group as the county GOP.
Sandy Martin, the head of the Horry County elections office, contacted the S.C. Election Commission last fall and asked for that agency’s guidance after Slagle represented himself as the local party chairman in emails exchanged with the county elections office. That correspondence contained discussions about poll watchers and who could designate them on behalf of the party.
“Sandy, if I were you, I would not respond to any more of Mr. Slagle’s communications,” wrote Howard Knapp, the S.C. Election Commission’s executive director, in a Nov. 3 email. “You are in the middle of an election and Mr. Slagle’s persistent communications border on harassment. I want to reiterate that there is only one recognized Republican Party in the State of South Carolina. While county party organizations may call themselves ‘X County Republican Party,’ they are all subdivisions of the S.C. Republican Party. The S.C. Republican Party, through its Executive Director, has stated that the chairman of the Horry County Republican Party is Reese Boyd, not Roger Slagle. If Mr. Slagle wants to continue to represent himself as an officer in a party when he’s not, that’s between him and the party—but it’s not a concern for you or any other election official.”
Despite the positions of the state GOP and the election commission, Slagle’s group has continued presenting itself as the Horry County Republican Party. They have also refused to turn over access to party’s bank account to Boyd and the recognized Horry County Republican Party, which has estimated that the former leaders retained $32,000.
Slagle, Treacy and King have already been taken to magistrate court by Boyd’s group, which accused them of withholding HCGOP property, including financial and corporate records and political memorabilia.
Boyd, who is an attorney, prevailed in magistrate court, but he said the action didn’t yield some of the items the recognized party sought.
“There was a significant collection of political memorabilia that the party once upon a time displayed,” he said. “It was a neat little political museum that the party had. … None of that was returned to the party. We got a few banged up tables and that was about it.”
Although Slagle could not be reached for comment, his supporters have argued that Boyd and the other new local GOP leaders are not legitimate because there wasn’t a quorum for their October election as required by the party’s bylaws.
Boyd refuted that allegation, saying his group complied with the local rules regarding a situation in which all the top positions were vacant.
“The objective there is to not have an organization that gets decapitated,” Boyd said. “All of its leaders are gone, and that’s essentially the situation they created. … The rules rightfully contemplate that these are unusual circumstances, dire circumstances.”
He also said Slagle’s group should have objected to the quorum at that meeting, not afterwards.
“They should have shown up and we would have been happy to have that debate with them,” he said. “But they didn’t show up. They want to come back six months later and say none of this that’s happened is legitimate because you guys didn’t have quorum in October. That’s not how parliamentary procedure works.”
It's unclear what will happen now that the federal application for registering the marks has been filed. The website for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) confirmed that Slagle, Treacy and King are the applicants, and that Moses represents them.
But submitting an application doesn’t mean a trademark will be registered. This multi-phase procedure is complex and typically takes 12-18 months, according to the USPTO’s website. The process also allows a party that believes it might be damaged by a trademark registration to file opposition.
A state GOP spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on the trademark issue, though some local Republicans have indicated they want to see the matter resolved in court.
Boyd said the recognized local party needs to move beyond the sparring. The party has recently been reorganizing and he hopes it will soon be “functioning again like a normal political party.”
“I don’t understand it,” he said. “There has been obviously a lot of infighting, a lot of factional infighting, within the party. … We’ve got a lot more to agree about than we have to fight about. There are people out there worth fighting with, but they’re not Republicans. And so we’ve got to pull together and get moving in the right direction.”
