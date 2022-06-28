The race for Horry County Council chairman again came down to the wire.
Late Tuesday night, unofficial results showed incumbent Johnny Gardner defeating former chairman Mark Lazarus by just over 250 votes. County election officials said that total doesn't include the provisional ballots, but they said there are not enough of those to change the outcome.
“We’re excited about it,” Gardner said. “We’re grateful and thankful to the voters. We’ve tried to do what they wanted us to do. … We’re going to keep moving forward and doing the things we’ve been doing.”
The results are scheduled to be certified Thursday morning at the county elections office in Conway. However, questions are already being raised about the outcome, specifically after more than 1,300 Republican runoff voters in Horry County were incorrectly mailed Democratic runoff ballots.
On Friday, county officials announced that an error in the ballot printing and mailing process led to the mistake. They said the county’s ballot printing and mailing service vendor would be sending GOP runoff ballots to the voters who were impacted.
Sandy Martin, the head of the county’s elections office, said nearly all of those ballots should have been delivered by Saturday.
Martin said a recount would not be needed in the council chairman’s race because the margin separating the candidates was not less than 1% of the vote. Should a candidate seek to protest the election results, that would have to be filed by Monday.
Late Tuesday night, Lazarus said he wasn’t sure what his next steps would be.
“We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens,” he said.
Four years ago, the race between Lazarus and Gardner was also close and it took days to get a final count after the tallying was marred by computer problems, malfunctioning machines and human blunders.
Unlike the 2018 race, this GOP Primary featured four candidates: Gardner, a Conway-based attorney, Lazarus, a longtime Myrtle Beach area businessman, District 8 county councilman Johnny Vaught and Little River activist Katrina Morrison.
In the June 14 primary, Lazarus led all candidates, taking 38% of the vote. Gardner finished second with 25% while Vaught came in third with 22%. Morrison received about 14% of the vote.
In the aftermath of that race, Vaught endorsed Lazarus in the runoff while Morrison backed Gardner.
Should Tuesday’s results hold, Gardner would be a lock to take the seat because he faces no Democratic opposition in November. However, the council that will be seated next year will look different than the one in office today.
Harold Worley, the longest-serving current member of the council, lost to pharmacist Jenna Dukes in the June 14 Republican Primary. Realtor Michael “Mikey Mash” Masciarelli won the runoff for the District 8 seat Tuesday and he will replace Vaught. Former Conway City Councilman Tom Anderson defeated incumbent county councilman Orton Bellamy in the GOP Primary for the District 7 seat on June 14.
Gardner said he’s not concerned about the changes coming to the council.
“I said at the beginning I could work with anybody,” he said. “And my mission is the betterment of the county, and I’m sure everybody else’s is too.”
