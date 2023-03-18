Former South Carolina Congressman John Jenrette died Friday, according to an online obituary. He was 86.
A native of Horry County, Jenrette represented Myrtle Beach as a Democrat in the Statehouse in the mid-1960s before running for a seat in the U.S. House in 1972.
After losing that general election, Jenrette ran again and won the U.S. House seat for South Carolina’s 6th District in 1974, which then included parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. He held federal office through 1980.
Jenrette was convicted of accepting a $50,000 bribe during the FBI’s Abscam operation. He was sentenced to two years in prison but only served 13 months.
In 2017, Jenrette told MyHorryNews.com that the book “Capitol Steps and Missteps—The Wild, Improbable Ride of Congressman John Jenrette” was a no-holds-barred account of his political career. The book was written by John Clark and Cookie Miller Van Sice, who were aides to Jenrette in Washington during this brief but roller coaster congressional stint.
“I told John and Cookie they could write whatever they wanted,” Jenrette said in 2017, “the good, the bad and the ugly. I’ve done some things I’m proud of and not so proud of. I hope this gives my family and friends something to remember me by.”
Jenrette’s first venture into politics came as a 26-year old lawyer in Horry County looking to just get name recognition to build up his law practice.
“I was a one-man show in my law office and not making much money,” he told MyHorryNews.com in 2017. “Nobody knew the Jenrette name, so I decided a good way to get my name out there was to run for some kind of office. I ran for the State House, not even planning on winning, just trying to get everybody to know me.”
But that was a sign that politics just might be his calling. He won that election.
He first ran for Congress in 1972, losing to Republican Ed Young. Two years later, he ran again, this time knocking Young out of the Sixth Congressional seat.
Jenrette married his second wife Rita while in Congress. When he lost his seat in 1980 and was sent to prison, Rita filed for divorce.
She gained notoriety by telling the nation that she and John had sex on the Capitol steps while Congress was in session, hence the name of the book and also the source of the name of the Washington D.C. comedy group, the Capitol Steps.
She posed for Playboy and later became a successful real estate agent in New York.
Back in 2017, Jenrette said the Congress in his day was much different than the modern version.
“We used to work together,” he said then. “I wouldn’t want anything to do with that place today.”
He told MyHorryNews.com that he and Republican Jack Kemp used to argue on the floor of the House then go out for drinks later as good friends and work out any political differences they may have had.
“Today, because of 24-hour news, people in Washington are afraid to make decisions and be seen as cooperating across the aisle,” he said. “It’s a real shame.”
Jenrette later remarried and retired, spending time in Horry County and Florida.
“I’ve done some things I shouldn’t have at times," Jenrette said in 2017. "But I’ve had a great life here in this county."
