Filing for state and local offices closed Monday and more than 70 candidates signed up to run.

Each Horry County Council incumbent who filed faces a challenge, and four candidates are pursuing the open District 9 seat (councilman Paul Prince is not seeking reelection).

The sheriff, treasurer and coroner are unopposed, as are state Reps. Russell Fry, Jeff Johnson, Carl Anderson, Jackie Hayes and William Bailey. State Sen. Greg Hembree and school board members Russell Freeman, John Poston and Shanda Allen won’t face any competition, either.

Primaries are scheduled for June 9 and the general election is set for Nov. 3.

Here’s the list of candidates:

Horry County Auditor 

R.A. Johnson, R

Clark Parker, R

Beth Calhoun, R

Horry County Clerk of Court 

Renee Elvis, R*

Angie Altman-Robbins, R

Horry County Coroner

Robert Edge, R*

Horry County Sheriff 

Phillip Thompson, R*

Horry County Treasurer 

Angie Jones, R*

Horry County Council District 3

Dennis DiSabato, R*

Karon Mitchell, R

Horry County Council District 4 

Gary Loftus, R*

Ian Guerin, R

Horry County Council District 6

Cam Crawford, R*

Jeremy Halpin, R

Horry County Council District 9 

Terry Fowler, R

Marshall Russell, R

Mark Causey, R

Rome Prince, R

Horry County Council District 10 

Danny Hardee, R*

Stephen Whisnant, R

S.C. House District 55

Jackie Hayes, D*

S.C. House District 56

Tim McGinnis, R*

Bruce Fischer, D

S.C. House District 57

Lucas Atkinson, D*

Miko Pickett, D

S.C. House District 58 

Jeff Johnson, R*

S.C. House District 68

Heather Ammons Crawford, R*

Larry Guy Hammond, L

Mark Epps, R

Mike Childs, Alliance

S.C. House District 103 

Carl Anderson, D*

S.C. House District 104

William Bailey, R*

S.C. House District 105 

Kevin Hardee, R*

Steve Robertson, R

S.C. House District 106

Russell Fry, R*

S.C. House District 107

Alan Clemmons, R*

Case Brittain, R

S.C. Senate District 28

Greg Hembree, R*

S.C. Senate District 30

Kent Williams, D*

Patrick Richardson, D

S.C. Senate District 32

Kelly Spann, D

Ronnie Sabb, D*

Manley Marvell Collins, D

Ted Brown, D

David Ellison, R

S.C. Senate District 33

Luke Rankin, R*

John Gallman, R

Carter Smith, R

S.C. Senate District 34

Emily Cegledy, D

Stephen Goldfinch, R*

U.S. Senate

Joe Reynolds, R

Michael LaPierre, R

Bill Bledsoe, Constitution

Lindsey Graham, R*

Jaime Harrison, D

Duke Buckner, R

Keenan Wallace Dunham, Libertarian

David Weikle, Libertarian

U.S. House of Representatives District 7

Tom Rice, R*

William “Cowboy” Williams, D

Larry Guy Hammond, Libertarian

Melissa Ward Watson, D

Robert Williams, D

Horry County Board of Education District 1

Russell Freeman, R*

Horry County Board of Education District 4 

David Cox, (R)*

Mckean Nowlin, R

Horry County Board of Education District 5

Janice Morreale, R*

Howard Barnard, R

Horry County Board of Education District 8

John Poston, R*

Horry County Board of Education District 9

Edward Robinson Jr., D

James Edwards, R

Horry County Board of Education District 11

Shanda Allen, R*

*Denotes incumbent

