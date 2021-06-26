The Horry County Republican Party potentially faces thousands of dollars in fines for not filing financial disclosure forms with the State Ethics Commission over the last four years, but current and former party officials question whether they even needed to submit those records.

Last week, local party leaders said the commission had levied a $1,700 penalty against the organization. They said the commission warned the local leadership that failing to file the mandatory forms could result in up to $85,000 in penalties. That revelation has led to finger-pointing among the current leaders, who were selected in April and are accusing their predecessors of leaving them in this predicament. At least one of the former officials maintains that isn’t true.

“Here’s the thing about it: there’s no violation,” said Dreama Perdue, one of the party’s former co-chairs. “It’s a problem with the people who have taken over and tried to destroy the party.”

Eric Santorelli, the county GOP’s treasurer, referred questions about the ethics fines to Roger Slagle, the local party chairman. Slagle could not be reached for comment.

Ethics officials have said little about the matter other than confirming that they sent a letter to the organization about the lack of disclosure forms.

“They’ve been amenable to getting those filed,” said Meghan Walker, the commission’s executive director. “We’re working with them now. It’s one of those things that happens from time to time.”

It’s not unusual for the commission to notify politicians or organizations that they are late filing mandatory paperwork. The commission sends out thousands of those letters each year.

But the filings of political parties present an unusual challenge, one that the state Attorney General’s Office highlighted in a 2019 opinion issued in response to a letter from Walker.

The ethics commission’s executive director inquired about the constitutionality of enforcing the state ethics act’s provisions for political parties, particularly in light of a 2010 federal court case (South Carolina Citizens for Life. Inc. v. Krawcheck). In that case, the court found that the ethics act’s definition of a committee was unconstitutional because it was overly broad, affecting groups focused primarily on issue advocacy, not just those interested in electing candidates.

Determining the decision’s impact on political parties has been difficult because those organizations are involved not only in getting candidates elected but also in promoting issues.

“We emphasize that political parties possess First Amendment rights of political expression, and free speech, just as others do,” wrote Solicitor General Robert Cook.

So do South Carolina's political parties need to file any disclosures?

Yes, but only in certain cases, according to the attorney general’s office. Essentially, that office agreed with the ethics commission that there is a difference between a political party’s operating account and its campaign account. The operating account, which pays for day-to-day expenses such as utility bills, salaries and other expenses, requires disclosures to the commission; the campaign account does not.

But that’s just the opinion of one office’s counsel. The question hasn’t been settled by the courts or the state legislature. And another challenge is that some political parties combine their campaign and operating accounts into a single account. Does that account require disclosures? That’s another gray area.

As Cook noted in his response to the ethics commission’s executive director, “Your question is difficult with no clear answer.”

Party infighting

After the county GOP received the ethics commission’s letter earlier this month, the accusations of mismanagement began.

“As we all know, we took a vote in our first meeting that we would go and do a financial audit on finances of our county party for the past three years,” Slagle said during an emergency meeting last week. “Now it looks like we’re looking for things in the past four years. So we probably will need to at least amend the scope of that audit. … Right now we can’t even do a disclosure because we don’t even have very good financial data.”

Current party leaders also questioned whether they should have to file any disclosure forms.

State Executive Committeewoman Tracy Diaz said during last week’s meeting that the federal ruling “ended State Ethics Commission reporting requirements for the state and local parties.”

This issue has been further muddied by the bitter history between Perdue and her former co-chair Ed Carey.

Carey, who held the co-chair post from March 15, 2019, until April 24, said his former co-chair Perdue never shared any correspondence from the ethics commission with him.

In a June 17 statement to the local party, Carey wrote that he was unaware of any late filings until recently. He wrote that the commission’s letter was mailed to a P.O. Box that Perdue controlled, not him.

“It is unfortunate that the HCGOP of today is holding responsibility for the incompetence and negligence of the former Chairwoman Dreama Perdue,” he wrote.

Carey described running for chairman in 2019 “because of the lack of transparency,” he wrote, specifically blaming Perdue. He wrote that he sought financial records from Perdue, though few were provided.

Carey also noted that the party’s handbook cites the 2010 court case ending the reporting requirement for state and local parties. He said he was told by the state party that ethics commission filings were not required. Yet he said the same handbook stipulates that the party must maintain records of contributions and expenditures for four years.

“As the elected Co-Chairman, I spend my entire term fighting to get these records,” he wrote.

He said Perdue refused to work with him.

“Essentially for the two years of my tenure in office Ms. Perdue steadfastly refused to respond to repeated formal and informal requests for what must be universally considered the most basic, fundamental materials necessary and required by law and tradition to operate the HCGOP or any a (sic) legitimate organization,” he wrote.

In an interview with MyHorryNews, Perdue said the party had not filed any disclosures with the ethics commission in many years and this was an issue for the S.C. Republican Party.

Perdue also criticized the existing leadership for its management of the organization.

“The people that are running the party right now, who were elected at the convention, they have no idea what they’re doing but they’re trying to cause problems for the party,” she said. “They’re just kind of grabbing at straws.”

A spokesperson for the state GOP declined to comment on the county party's potential ethics fines.