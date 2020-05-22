For the first time since the COVID-19 virus, candidates for the Republic Party primary will get the chance to gather to help celebrate the retirement of longtime GOP leader Cleo Steele.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and S.C. Rep. Tom Rice will be at the ceremony honoring Steele on Thursday, May 28 at 5 p.m. at the Horry County Republican Party Victory Office at 2431 U.S. 501 East.
Steele recently retired after organizing and leading the North Myrtle Beach Republican Club for more than 25 years.
Event organizer Robert Rabon said all candidates for the GOP primary and the public are invited to the event. Light refreshments will be served.
The Republican Party primary is June 9.
Rabon said social distancing guidelines are recommended. Hand sanitizer and face masks will be available.
