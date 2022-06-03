The Horry County Animal Care Center is temporarily closed to the public as Horry County Police Department is working an animal neglect case, the department announced Friday.
The shelter will be closed until at least Saturday.
More than 30 animals were seized and are receiving emergency medical care, according to HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
"All staff are currently involved in ensuring their treatment and safety," she said in a news release.
HCACC will not conduct adoptions or accept owner surrenders or stray intakes while it is closed and staff will continue to care for all animals on-site for the duration of the closure, Moskov said.
Rescues may continue on a case-by-case basis and rescue partners should reach out to the rescue coordinator by email at rescue@horrycounty.org.
The public is asked to call Horry County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 843-248-1520 for any animal-related public safety matters.
MyHorryNews has reached out to HCPD for more information about the neglect case. Check back for updates.
