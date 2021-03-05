The Horry County Police Department is asking the public for any information about a deadly shooting that happened in Longs Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting took place just before 4:45 p.m. on Radius Road, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The post said police officers and EMS personnel responded to the scene after receiving reports about an injured person. When they arrived, they found the victim and took him to an area hospital.
The victim later died from his injuries.
