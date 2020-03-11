Myrtle Beach police are making plans for more than $1.5 million in grant money as the application process begins.
The plans include fighting human trafficking and hiring 10 officers.
One $75,000 grant is designed to help stop human trafficking. The Myrtle Beach City Council agreed on Tuesday to apply for the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant. It does not require a local match.
The application was supported by Karen Riordan of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Stephen Greene of the Myrtle Beach Hospitality Association. Both cited the improved partnership between the police and community as one of the reasons for the 13% decrease in violent crime from 2018 to 2019.
The second grant of more than $1.4 million is also part of the federal COPS program but is targeted at hiring police officers.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said if the department receives the grant, it will be used to hire 10 officers to “cover hot spots throughout the city.”
The “hot spots” aren’t specific addresses or neighborhoods, rather specific crime trends such as vehicle break-ins.
She said hiring the officers is in line with the commitment city council made a few years ago to support the police retention and recruitment plan of hiring 10 new officers a year for seven years.
“We’re always looking for ways to do funding,” Prock said.
Councilman Gregg Smith nodded as the grant application was read.
“If we don’t do it, we’re going to assume 100% of the cost anyway, right?” he said.
The structure of the $1.4 million grant states it will cover 75% of the cost to hire 10 new officers over a three-year period. The city would have to pay 25% annually for three years beginning with the 2020-21 fiscal year.
After the grant expires in three years, City Manager John Pedersen said, the city would be responsible for the full annual cost of $648,220 plus any cost increases that may occur.
Prock said the officers would be used to continue to build community relations and focus on “hot spots.”
She defined the initiative as intelligence-led policing that allows officers to target crime based on analytics.
Prock cited the recent announcement that violent crime in the city decreased by 13% since 2018, but that report showed a 9% total increase in property crimes. Prock said much of the property crime increase was based on entry into vehicles that led to 105 firearms stolen from vehicles.
“We’re going to focus on the hot spots, but of course we are always focused on the overall reduction in crime,” she said Tuesday.
Prock added messaging to the public, private and business leaders, will look to inform them of the consequences of leaving vehicle doors unlocked.
“‘It’s 9 o’clock. Have you checked your doors?’” she said as one possible message to the public. “It’s not to say, ‘Shame on you.’ It’s to say, ‘Look at what is happening.’ This is what’s happening when you don’t double check. It’s going to be messaging, but it’s also going to be when we’re at neighborhood and business watch groups, when we’re talking with the Rotary or whatever. It’s looking at the result of when we don’t do something.
“‘Oh, we left our firearm in the glove compartment,’” Prock continued. “The result of that could be used in a crime. We don’t want that to happen.
“Let’s rewind and let’s do what’s best for our community.”
Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said the application process should be wrapped up this week and he expects to get approval by August.
