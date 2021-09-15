Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting incident Tuesday night that injured one person.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, a 61-year-old man arrived at Grands Strand Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand, MBPD said in a statement.
Details about the victim's condition were not immediately released.
The investigation remains active. Police ask anyone with information to call 843-918-1382. Callers may remain anonymous.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.