police lights 4

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

The Horry County Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Papas Bay Road in Loris Thursday, according to the agency's Twitter account.

Authorities describe the incident as a death investigation.

Officers are looking for a suspect, Antonio Long, who was last seen in the Rocky Mount, North Carolina, area. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the HCPD said.

Police said Long was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with a tag reading RXU743. Anyone with information on Long's whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.

Check back for updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.