The Horry County Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Papas Bay Road in Loris Thursday, according to the agency's Twitter account.
Authorities describe the incident as a death investigation.
Officers are looking for a suspect, Antonio Long, who was last seen in the Rocky Mount, North Carolina, area. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the HCPD said.
Members of the HCPD Criminal Investigation Division are responding to a shooting incident on Papas Bay Road in Loris. This is an active death investigation. Police are currently searching for suspect Antonio Long, pictured here. pic.twitter.com/AGZagxZgB0— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) December 24, 2020
Police said Long was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with a tag reading RXU743. Anyone with information on Long's whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.