Myrtle Beach police say a drug deal led to two people being shot dead on Willoughby Lane on Thursday night.
According to a release, an "altercation involving the sale or purchase of drugs" occurred and led to "several shots being fired." The incident included several people, including the victims.
After the victims were shot, police said that a vehicle fled.
Myrtle Beach police responded to a shots fired call about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Willoughby Lane off of 44th Avenue North near Robert Grissom Parkway, according to Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest.
When officers arrived on scene, police found two victims "severely injured," Vest said. Both victims, later identified as 21-year-old Kanon Cook Melvin and 19-year-old Ja'Leel Stephens, later died from their injuries. Both victims were from Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
The release added that no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
At the intersection of 44th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway, there are security cameras. While it is unclear if those cameras caught anything or if police have gone through the footage from those cameras, Vest said that police will be using "every investigative tool we have at our disposal" in regards to Thursday night's shooting.
