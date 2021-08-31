Horry County police are responding to a bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University Tuesday morning, officials said in a statement.
CCU sent out an alert to students and faculty just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday asking them to avoid the area of Founders Drive and S.C. Highway 544 until further notice due to police activity in the area. Both Founders Drive and S.C. 544 near the campus are closed to all traffic, officials said.
Police said there are some evacuations happening near the immediately impacted area.
The university asks students at The Pier, Coastal Club, Current, Patriots Hollow and The Wren as well as students living in off-campus housing on S.C. 544 to shelter in place until further notice.
The area between S.C. Highway 544 and U.S. 501 Business to Myrtle Ridge Drive is currently closed to traffic. Police said that motorists should avoid the area and plan another route.
Conway Police spokesperson June Wood said that Conway Police is assisting on the call.
Check back for updates.
