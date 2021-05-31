An argument led to a shooting in Loris that took the life of a 20-year old man on May 19, according to an affidavit.

Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said police responded to a shooting incident about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, near the intersection of Cannon Road and Cox Road.

According to the police report, a Loris police officer was doing his regular patrol when he heard gun shots coming from the Watson Park area.

As the officer made his way to the area, he noticed a black truck with a "lower back-end” pass him at a high rate of speed, the report states. Initially, the officer went to power the vehicle but decided to “check for victims in need of help“ at Watson Park.

Shaquan Cox was identified as the victim in the shooting, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Stephon Antwan Johnson, 26, of Loris, was charged in connection to the shooting.

According to an affidavit, a witness told police that before the shooting happened, Cox and Johnson “were in an argument which led to the shooting.“

Another officer heard the radio call regarding shots fired and begin making her way to the scene. The officer noticed a black SUV turn from Meeting Street onto Holly Street but the officer did not pursue the vehicle due to the fact that it was an SUV and not a truck, as previously described. After hearing that the vehicle was possibly connected to the shooting, the officer headed toward Holly Street and then pursued the SUV but was unable to locate it.

The officer discontinued her search headed toward Spring Street after receiving word that there was a “911 hang up” and informed dispatch of a person “in front of their location in a tan vehicle.”

When the officer arrived, she noticed a tan Toyota Camry with what appeared to be multiple gunshot holes in it, police said. The vehicle was parked on the side of the road with a large crowd “in the immediate area.”

After getting out of her patrol vehicle and putting on gloves, the officer went to the driver's side of the Toyota to help, according to the report. The driver had his hand “pressed firmly against the victims head.“ The officer then went to the passenger side of the vehicle to help the victim but when he was told to remove his hand from the victims head, the driver refused saying “that there is too much blood.“

The officer noticed a large amount of blood covering the victim's face as well as in the car. Much of the blood was in the backseat of the Toyota, the report said.

The officer asked the driver a couple of questions including if the bleeding has stopped or slowed down and all the driver could do was stare, authorities said. As the officer reassured the driver that he was helping, a medic from Horry County Fire Rescue arrived on scene.

After “some convincing,” the driver let go of the victim and the victim was moved from the car to a stretcher. It was at this time if the officer noticed “a very large wound above the victims eyebrows“ and also noticed what was believed to be brain matter.

The victim, later identified as Cox, was taken to the hospital. According to the report, EMTs and medics rendered aid during the trip to the hospital. Cox was pronounced dead just before 8:45 PM.

On Friday, Johnson was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting, according to Buley.

According to an affidavit, a witness was able to provide a “detail, eyewitness account of the events.“ The witness was able to identify Johnson through an SLED issued photo lineup.