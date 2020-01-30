Arrest on Sessions Street
A young Conway man was charged Tuesday afternoon after an incident on Sessions Street in Conway, according to a Conway police report.
Gregory Antonio McFadden Jr., 28, was charged with first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and pointing and presenting a weapon.
The Conway police report says only that police went to the house at about 4:30 p.m. in response to a report about an assault involving a weapon. Police decided that the suspect did brandish a firearm at the victim, who was a family member.
Warrants issued by Conway Municipal Court Judge Jane Mackey say the suspect went to the house and got into an argument with someone there over a set of keys. During a struggle over the keys, the victim fell to the floor. The suspect got on top of her and held her down for about 20 minutes, according to the warrants.
While they were on the floor, he threatened to use a knife he had with him to cut her if she didn’t give him the keys.
The suspect also pointed a small black handgun at the victim and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give him the keys. The warrants say the woman was in fear for her life.
Police reported going back to the house with a search warrant when they collected evidence that was processed and kept.
The suspect was released from jail the next day on a $25,000 bond.
Downtown burglary charges
The Conway Police Department has one person in custody in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries that occurred in the downtown area of Conway this past week.
Jeremy Dickson Shelton, 42, is charged three counts of second-degree burglary; four counts of attempted burglary; one count of third-degree burglary; and one count of obtaining goods by false pretense.
■ At River City Accents at 916 Third Ave., a woman says when she stopped by at about 8 p.m. on a recent evening to pick up some paperwork she realized that her money drawer was missing. She estimated it had about $250 in it.
■ At Third Avenue Grill, 1022 Third Ave., someone broke in and took a cash register with $25 inside, a Lorex surveillance camera, a mesh bag and an additional $60.
■ At Fostering Hope, 308 Elm St., the owner wasn’t sure what had been taken except a ladder that was taken from a room that had been entered. The ladder was found near a neighboring building. Double doors, valued at $1,500, were damaged, according to the owner.
Police believe the suspect tried unsuccessfully to get into four businesses hoping to pry open doors with some type of metal tool.
The three were Daisy Fair Flowers, 1400 Fourth Ave., Mermaids Parlor, 418 Wright Blvd., Carolina Appliance and Furniture, 307 Laurel St., and Essential Massage and Wellness, 1322 Fourth Ave., all classified as attempted burglaries.
At First Baptist Church, 508 Beaty St., police believe the suspect got into a church-owned youth house taking a Stihl weed eater, valued at $400, and a Stihl blower, valued at $500. For this, the suspect was charged with third-degree burglary.
Police found the church’s tools at Pawn South at 618 Church St., where the suspect had been paid $300 for them. They were returned to the church and the suspect was charged with obtaining property under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less.
Horry County jail records show Shelton with an arrest Jan. 7 with three charges of shoplifting; and an arrest Jan. 25 on charges of failure to appear; failure to pay tax, make return or supply information with intent to evade; first-degree burglary; malicious injury to tree, house, trespassing, $2,000 or less; petit larceny; seven charges of second-degree burglary; one count of third-degree larceny and obtaining signature under false pretense.
Bond was set at just under $55,000, and he was still in jail Wednesday evening.
Pedestrian death
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver early Saturday morning, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the crash happened around 1 a.m. near Cabots Creek Drive.
A 2002 GMC truck heading east on S.C. 544 went into a median and struck a 2001 Ford truck in the median that was helping another vehicle.
The GMC also struck a pedestrian who was outside of the Ford.
The pedestrian, who was identified as Timothy Shulkcum of Myrtle Beach by the Horry County Coroner’s Office, was killed in the crash.
The GMC traveled to Peachtree Grocery, where the driver was taken into custody.
The driver of the GMC, Riley Anderson Patton, 23, of Surfside has been charged with felony driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of a collision involving death.
He was released on a $200,000 bond Tuesday.
Vehicle incidents
Residents of Farmwood Circle in Conway reported three automobile break-ins over a recent night.
■ In one case, a woman says she asked her daughter to start her car on a recent morning. When the girl opened the car’s door she noticed that everything had been taken from the glove box and center console and scattered around the car.
The owner says he thought the car was locked and nothing appeared to have been taken.
Police were able to collect five fingerprints. About two days later, after using electronic data, police had two suspects, one 17-years-old and one 20-years-old. A follow-up police report said police believe there were five suspects who were working as a team to canvas the neighborhoods and search through the cars.
One of the suspects was out of jail on probation. One of the suspects is listed as a resident of Hopkins and one as a resident of Eastover.
Just down the road, a resident found that someone had gone into the trunk of his car.
A handgun was missing from the glove box and a custom speaker was taken from the trunk and there were two amps on the speakers. The Conway police report says the owner thinks the system was too heavy for one person to carry.
Value of the items taken was about $1,250.
Police listed the gun on a national crime computer.
■ Police received reports from two residents of Macala Drive at about noon one day this past week, according to a Conway police report.
A Conway woman says when she went to her car to get her cigarettes, she found that someone had taken her Toy Story backpack with her wallet inside. Ten dollars cash plus about four important cards were inside the wallet.
Police took fingerprints.
In the second break-in on Macala Drive, the police report says two cars were left unlocked and were gone through, but nothing was taken. However, a window was damaged and wouldn’t fully close after that.
Police believe these break-ins that were done at about the same time as the ones on Farmwood Circle were committed by the same suspects.
■ At about the same time as the other automobile break-ins, several people were walking down Green Pond Circle. They opened the door of still another unlocked car and went through it. A pair of $600 prescription sunglasses was taken. The police report says this house had a camera that was able to film the suspects going into the car.
The police report lists the same duo as the suspects.
■ Conway police were called to a residence on Kiskadee Loop at about 5:30 p.m. one day this past week. The vehicle’s owner said when he went to his car at about 7 a.m. that morning he noticed his car’s door ajar. The police report says the center console had been rummaged through. The only things missing were a vehicle registration and about two or three of the man’s pay stubs.
Death investigation
Conway police were called to Sixth Avenue at about noon one day this past week where they found a man that they believed died from an overdose, according to a Conway police report.
The case was still under investigation when the report was written.
Sexual assault
Conway police went to Conway Medical Center at about 4:30 a.m. on a recent morning where they found a woman who reported being sexually assaulted. Police believe that a sexual assault did happen in the area of U.S. 501.
Woman attacked
A Conway police report says a woman told them she tried several times to break up with her boyfriend that she was living with, but he refused to go. On a recent afternoon, she was at the bus stop on Third Avenue when she saw a chance to get away, so she ran toward TD Bank, according to the Conway police report.
However, he ran after her, tackled her in the parking lot of TD Bank and began to strangle her.
When the man saw that there were several people watching from Black’s Tire Service and police were being called, he ran.
Police say they found the suspect in the Dollar General parking lot; he ran again, they lost sight of him and were unable to find him.
Police say the people who were standing in Black’s Tire Service all corroborated the victim’s account of what happened.
Police checked and found that the suspect has two prior convictions in the past 10 years, but the report doesn’t say what the convictions were for.
Possible kidnapping
Horry County police went to a house in the Loris section to check on a report of a hostage situation.
When they arrived, a man came to the door with a gun. Officers went in and found a man sitting at a kitchen table, but he told police that nothing was going on.
The man who answered the door told police that the other man owed him money, but they were working things out. He also told police that he opened the door with the gun because he had been robbed several times.
The victim told police that there had been a misunderstanding and everything was fine. When police were unable to get any cooperation, they left.
After police cleared the case, they were dispatched back to the same place because the victim texted them that he was being held at gunpoint.
Police went back to the residence where they were met by the victim. He told police that he knew they were in the area and thought he had a chance to get away.
The victim told police he was scared to say anything while officers were there the first time “because he didn’t know what the old man would do.”
He said the trouble started when he sold pills to the man, but the man thought the pills were fake and he wanted his money back so he called him to his home where he held him at gunpoint.
The man said although he was afraid to say anything when police were there earlier, he was texting for help. The person he texted called 911.
The victim told police he didn’t want to press charges because he didn’t want to get the suspect in trouble.
“You’re being robbed”
An employee of a Dollar General on U.S. 70 South told police that he was inside his office when he heard someone yell, “You are being robbed”, according to an Horry County police report.
He said he left his office and saw two men standing near his co-workers. One of the suspects approached him, pointed the handgun at him and demanded all of the money. He said he approached the safe, removed money and gave it to the suspect. He told police the suspect then demanded that he show him where the office is, so he led him to the office where the suspect kicked the door open, started taking money and did something else that is redacted from the report.
The policeman said the office door did not appear to be damaged.
A second employee told police she was dragging a floor mat outside to clean it when she saw one of the suspects walking from the direction of U.S. 701 and a second one from the side of the store where the ice cooler is. The woman said the suspect approached her and told her she was being robbed, demanded that she go inside and asked where the manager was.
She said one of the men stood with her while the other one went inside to find the manager.
Two shoppers, who went into the store during the robbery, said the men pointed guns at them and forced them to sit on the floor near the makeup section. One of the suspects told them, ”You are at the end of this. You aren’t going to get hurt.”
When the suspect came out of the office, the two men ran away. The police report says about $1,200 was stolen.
School threats
Five schools dealt with student threats over a two-day period this past week, and an officer was called to a fifth school where someone told them that she had received a threatening phone call.
■ Horry County police were called to Green Sea Floyds Elementary School where one student and told another student that he planned to bring a gun to school and shove it into an uncomfortable place in the student’s body. The boy was suspended for five days.
■ Police were called to the Academy for Technology and Academics to learn about a threat to the school.
On a recent morning, there was a mention of someone either calling himself a school shooter or threatening to shoot the school, according to an Horry County police report.
The suspect told a school official and a policeman that the students were talking about a school shooting video that the suspect had seen. He said as he spoke another student reached into his bag the way they said it happened in the video they were talking about. In the video when the kid reached into the bag, people in the classroom scattered.
The police report says there were two students who heard the conversation who were not available to talk with the police officer, and school officials had planned to question them earlier.
At that point, the policeman said there was no direct threat to shoot at the school.
■ Officials took note at Daisy Elementary School on Red Bluff Road on a recent morning when a male student was being teased by a female student who told the other kids that the boy likes her.
The boy grew angry and responded that he was going to shoot and kill her.
The school planned to handle the problem in-house.
■ A Green Sea Floyds High School student, who has a reputation at the school for being defiant and leaving school, became angry after a teacher asked him several times to be quiet, according to an Horry County police report.
The report says the student responded with a profanity-laced threat. He was escorted out of the classroom where he met with school security. He reportedly told the security official, “You need to let me have that 40 off your belt.”
The student was suspended for five days.
The school planned to handle the incident internally.
■ Horry County police were called to Loris Middle School where someone told them she had been getting threatening phone calls that may or may not have involved the school, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman said she had gotten a threatening phone call from a suspect who was angry because someone was staying with her, but the report has redacted who was staying with her.
She said he told her he “would come and take care of her.” He threatened her job, said he would have her arrested and he would come and act out.
She told the policeman that she didn’t want to make contact with the suspect because this was an isolated incident.
The officer told the woman to call Horry County police if there were any more threatening calls.
■ A Black Water Middle School student told Horry County police that a male student threatened to shoot another student, according to an Horry County police report.
The boy said he was angry because the other student knocked his book off of the desk. He told the policeman that he doesn’t have access to any weapons and there are none at his home.
He said he made the statement out of anger and regretted having said it. His mother came to the school and confirmed that there are no weapons at their residence. The district planned to handle the student, but the policeman notified the department’s Crime Investigation Division.
■ About an hour and a half later, Horry County police were called to investigate a threat that was overheard on a school bus about a student that intended to shoot up Black Water Middle School.
The policeman spoke with the child who overhead the conversation on the school bus. The witness said he heard a second person say he wasn’t going to school Monday because the school was going to get shot up. The suspect said he had to go because he was going to do it.
The officer called a second officer and tried to gather more information about the suspect. Most of the report is redacted, but it says the information was turned over to a detective.
Disorderly teen
Officials at Walmart were holding down a disorderly Myrtle Beach teen, who was drunk and had been trying to fight employees and calling people names. The Horry County police officer said the teen was cursing and using racial slurs.
After police got handcuffs on the suspect, he continued to curse, yell racial slurs and try to spit on anyone near him.
The police report says when the teen was brought to his feet he tried to charge the crowd that had gathered near him. Police say they tried to calm the teen and walk him to the door, but when he got near the self-checkout he kicked and knocked over a merchandise display and continued to curse. He became combative and fell to the ground refusing to get into the police cruiser. Police tried to get him back up, but he continued to resist, curse and be combative. He spit on the officer’s hair, face, body and clothing and on the car’s computer, front dash, windows and seats. He also banged on the cage and windows.
The report says the suspect was restrained because he was attempting to attack and hit one of the Walmart employees after consuming a six pack of beer that he took off the shelf at the store, along with other alcoholic beverages he did not pay for. The police report says the teen was still irate when they left him at the jail.
Coins, coins and more coins
A Conway man told Horry County police that he realized Saturday at about 2:30 p.m. that someone had stolen a container filled with loose coins from a bedroom closet that he shared with another person, but the police report gives no information about the other person.
He said he realized the coins were missing after he had a verbal dispute with the other person about their relationship. He said he tried unsuccessfully to contact the other person regarding the coins. The policeman said he saw coins strewn about the driveway and garage areas. The exact amount of the money was unknown, but the owner estimated it at between $5,000 and $6,000.
Due to a lack of verifiable ownership, the policeman decided there was insufficient probable cause to pursue criminal charges.
Expensive dogs
A resident of Galivants Ferry called police when he arrived home from work on a recent night and realized that his dogs were missing.
The dog’s owner said he thinks a woman took the dogs when she left. One of the dogs was a coon dog, valued at $500, and two were rottweilers, valued at $1,000 each.
Police told the man that the issue was civil and they needed more information before charges could be sought. The case was declared unfounded.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ Conway police headed to the area of Fifth Avenue and Beaty Street after taking a report on shots fired, according to a Conway police report.
The police officer says he was walking to his vehicle that was on Beaty Street close to Fifth Avenue when he saw a man wearing a backpack appear to walk from the side yard of a residence at the corner or of Fifth Avenue and Beaty Street. The officer says he called to the young North Carolina man, who turned and began walking toward him and stopped when he told him to.
The man then reportedly asked the officer, “Why are you on me?”
The officer explained that he was walking through an area where shots had been fired and he wanted to speak with him about it.
When the young man reached toward his waistband, the policeman ordered him to stop reaching, but the young man replied that he wanted to show him that he didn’t have anything on him. When he reached for his waist area again, the officer ordered him to stop again. As he neared, the officer said he could smell an overwhelming odor of marijuana and alcohol coming from the suspect.
The report says the young man resisted when the officer tried to detain him, but when a second officer arrived they were able to place him in handcuffs.
The report then says the young man told police that he had just found the book bag and it had “weed” in it.
Inside the book bag, police found a silver foil bag with a “considerable amounts of green plant material” that the officer recognized as marijuana.
After placing the suspect under arrest, the policeman continued looking into the book bag where he reported finding 30 edible treats consistent with being THC editable treats; five blue round tablets with the imprint of M15 on them, positively identified as morphine Sulfate extended-release, a schedule II controlled substance; and a black Truweigh digital scale.
The suspect then told the officer that he was confused because he was intoxicated and drinking before he left work.
He was charged with public intoxication; disobeying police; two counts of manufacture, possession of Schedule I, V narcotics with intent to distribute; and possession of other controlled substance, I-V.
The suspect’s marijuana weighed 122 grams, the 30 THC treats weighed 152 grams.
■ A Conway policeman went to the rescue at Walgreens on a trespassing complaint, according to a Conway police report. When he arrived, employees told him the woman had been inside yelling at customers, but then was at the corner of U.S. 501 and 16th Avenue, so he went there and found her in the middle of U.S. 501 yelling at cars and trying to direct traffic. The policeman stopped traffic in the southbound lane at about 9:15 a.m. and asked the woman many times to come across the road with him. The Conway police report says the woman was cursing, being very loud and belligerent, refused to follow or listen to any of the officer’s instructions. Instead she began walking in the opposite direction, toward Hardee’s without paying any attention to the traffic. The policeman says he grabbed her left arm to stop her and told her to come back across the road with him. She refused, wouldn't allow the officer to move her out of the traffic lane, yelled and continued with her belligerence.
For the safety of her and himself, the officer put the woman in a bent wrist lock position and led her back to the center of U.S. 501 where he handcuffed her and tried to get her to get into a patrol car. She continued to yell and curse, saying things like, “How about you just shoot me?”
After a few minutes the woman finally sat down and was taken to jail on a charge of disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.