Myrtle Beach police took one person into custody in connection to an armed robbery reported early Monday morning, authorities said.
Officers responded after two people were robbed at gunpoint by multiple subjects around 1 a.m. in the area of 3rd Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
"The subjects fled in a vehicle after firing a gunshot," the release said.
The MBPD's Real-Time Crime unit identified the vehicle used by the subjects by using the city's network of traffic cameras and license plate readers, police said.
Officers found the vehicle, and police took one person into custody following a traffic stop around 3 p.m. Monday. That person's name will be released after formal charges are made.
Authorities continue to investigate, and more arrests are possible.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 or Detective Chris White at 843-918-1967 and reference report number 20-022684. Tips can be left anonymously.
