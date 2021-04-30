Aynor man pleads guilty to drug distribution
An Aynor man pleaded guilty recently to distributing drugs and was sentenced to nine years in prison.
Cornelius Alexander Spivey, 37, of Aynor, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamines before Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John, who sentenced him to serve nine years in prison, said David P. Caraker Jr., the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Myrtle Beach shooting takes a life
One person died following a shooting in Myrtle Beach on Monday, according to Myrtle Beach Police spokesman Master Cpl. Tom Vest.
William Wallace, 25, was discovered on the 200 block of Cedar Street with injuries consistent with a shooting. He was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died at about noon, according to Jennifer Willard, chief deputy coroner.
Wallace lived in the Myrtle Beach area.
On Monday at approximately 11 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Cedar Street after a shooting.
Officers were initially called for a "medical call," Vest said, but after arriving on scene, officers found one person with injuries.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating and additional information will be released at a later date, according to Willard.
Man stabbed
A Conway woman was charged after a man told police he was stabbed on Old Reaves Ferry Road Sunday at about 1:30 a.m.
He told police he was stabbed in his chest in a physical alteration with a woman, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim said a friend came to his home and he got into an argument with her because she was trying to steal. He said their altercation continued on the ground, the police report says.
A witness says he broke up the fight and when the two were separated the victim realized he had a puncture wound to his chest.
While the officer was still there, he got a call that Conway city police had a vehicle that matched the suspect’s vehicle stopped on Fourth Avenue and Main Street.
The victim then confirmed the name of the suspect and it was the same as the person Conway police had detained.
A witness, the father of the victim, told police he heard an altercation and went outside where he saw the man and woman fighting on the ground. He says he broke up the fight and retrieved a jar of change. He said when the victim stood up he started saying that the woman had stabbed him. He told police the woman then got into her car and left.
The man was transported by emergency medical workers, but the report doesn’t say where they took him.
The officer then checked the area were the witness said the two were fighting, but he didn’t see any blood or anything of evidentiary value, according to the report.
The Horry County officer then went to the location were the suspect was being detained in the back of a patrol vehicle.
An officer said no knife was found in the vehicle. A jar of change was located in he vehicle, but the woman said it was hers.
Police did not take the jar of change.
When the officer went back to the incident location hoping to find the knife, he talked with someone who told him that he was not able to find the jar of change. A witness told police he watched the woman get into the vehicle with the knife still in her hand. The police report says the officer checked the yard again, but didn’t find the knife.
The victim told the officer there was about $50 in the jar, and it had a small amount of marijuana in it. The officer then realized that the jar found in the suspect’s vehicle matched the one the victim described.
According to Horry County jail records, the woman was charged with armed robbery, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
She was released from jail on a $5,000 bond the next day.
Shooting
A Kershaw man is listed as a suspect in a shooting that happened at Live Oak Street and Ninth Avenue Friday at about noon, according to a Conway police report.
Several warrants say that while driving a white Kia the suspect shot into a silver Kia nearly striking the driver twice.
Police launched a search for Antwan Serico Davis, 36, captured him and took him to jail at about 10:45 Friday night, according to Horry County jail records.
The warrant says the suspect and victim have a past history and the victim positively identified the suspect, who is prohibited from possessing a handgun by state and federal regulations.
This incident drew charges against the suspect for attempted murder; possession of a pistol by certain persons unlawful; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police say they determined that a shooting had happened when they examined the victim’s vehicle.
A young Myrtle Beach man is listed as the victim on the police report.
The suspect also had several pending charges before the most recent incident.
On April 17, a Conway Municipal Court warrant says the suspect with a co-defendant approached someone and threatened to shoot him and a house. This placed the victim in fear for his safety and that “the defendant did “intentionally, substantially and unreasonably,” contact the victim on this and two prior occasions within a 90-day period when threats or demands were made.
The warrant says on the previous occasions the suspect was told to cease contact with the victim. This drew a charge of first-degree harassment.
On March 5, he was charged with second-degree domestic violence while armed with a knife, after he punched a victim in the mouth causing a laceration to the inside of her mouth. A juvenile was able to see this incident, according to a warrant.
Also on March 5, he was charged with grand larceny, $2,000-$10,000, after he took two gold necklaces and a watch, valued at about $3,500. The warrant says because the suspect has two or more convictions for property crimes, this charge was enhanced.
Found property
Two Conway residents notified police after they found lost property this past week. A resident of Forest View Road told police he found a Denali road series 700C bicycle on his property. Police did not know who the owner of the bicycle was at the time the Conway police report was written.
A manager of a crew working on Hemingway Chapel Road told Conway police that one of his workers found a shotgun in a large black construction dumpster at the end of the road. The gun had no identifiers and was stripped of anything that would help show a brand. A small set of numbers was checked, but came back clear.
Credit card fraud
A Conway woman told police someone used her debit card at least four times over two days. It was used at the United Bank ATM on Wright Boulevard during very early hours when $120 was taken.
The woman says she thinks the suspect took her new debit card and PIN from her mailbox while she was out of town. It was also used for $106 at the 4-Way Fuel on Fourth Avenue, for $63 at the United Bank and for another $60 at the same bank.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ An Horry County police officer was called to Windy Hill Drive and Hickory Hill Circle in the Conway section Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. to check on a suspicious vehicle, according to an Horry County police report.
He found a vehicle with four juveniles inside at a new residential construction site. He investigated and found that the juveniles had a firearm and what was suspected to be marijuana, THC wax and other paraphernalia.
One of the boys was charged with possession of a firearm and was released to his parents. The other three were released to their parents.
■ A Conway man, an Aynor man and a Conway teen were cited after Conway Police Chief Dale Long says he saw them commit a criminal action near Langston Baptist Church and Sellers Road Friday at about 10 p.m., according to a Conway police report. The report says all three were in possession of open cans of Michelob Ultra. They were all cited for open container, and the teen was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol.
■ A Conway man went to a woman’s home at just before 1 a.m. on a recent morning where he was visibly intoxicated and admitted to an Horry County police officer that he had been drinking.
The victim told police the man came to her home where he pounded on the door and rang her doorbell. She asked him to leave and he did, but he returned a short time later and started knocking on the door and ringing the bell again, which awakened the victim and her children.
The woman says she told the man to leave and that she was calling police, but instead of leaving he sat down in a chair on the front porch.
The Horry County police report says the man acknowledged that he was not supposed to be at the residence. He was taken to jail on a charge of breach of peace, non-aggravated and was trespassed from the property.
■ Horry County police responded to a location on S.C. 544 to check on a report of an injured person at about 8:30 p.m. on a recent night.
The Horry County police report says the Conway woman told him she had fallen and scraped her leg on the blacktop.
The policeman said she had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath and she wouldn’t tell police the exact location where the incident happened. The woman, who had gotten back into the vehicle where she was allowed to sit while she waited for police, got out so emergency medical workers could check her injuries. At some point the woman decided to stand up and run back to the vehicle where she jumped in and shut the door.
The policeman opened the door and handcuffed the woman with plans to ask a judge for a charge of pubic intoxication. The woman was treated and cleared for jail.
■ An Horry County police officer said he got a text message about a victim who needed help, according to the Horry County police report.
The officer said he responded to Jessica Lake Drive where he spoke with the victim who had a strong odor of alcohol and seemed to be distraught. The officer detained the victim to keep him from harming himself or others. Horry County emergency medical workers came to check the man. He was admitted for the night, but the report doesn’t say where he was admitted.
■ A Conway policeman stopped a Cheraw man after he noticed that his vehicle showed the wrong registration. The officer said the vehicle pulled into the Pick-n-Pull parking lot and stop. The driver told the officer that he doesn’t have a driver’s license and the tag he was showing belonged to his mother.
When the officer asked the man and a passenger inside the vehicle if there was anything illegal inside the car, the driver said there was marijuana in a small black bag near the driver’s seat. He searched the vehicle and found a small black bag holding a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. He also found a clear plastic bag holding a clear crystalline rock-like substance that the officer believed was methamphetamine.
The Conway police report says the man then told the officer that the substance was meth. The passenger than told the officer that she had an open container in the back seat and was currently trying to get into rehab for alcohol purposes. The open container of R&R liquor was found in the back seat. The driver and passenger were both detained at that point.
The officer says he also found a black digital scale commonly used for street sale of narcotics, a meth pipe, marijuana grinders and syringes. The Cheraw man was charged with simple possession of marijuana and operating an uninsured vehicle and was issued a courtesy summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension, first offense; and a hold was placed on him for possession of methamphetamine.
The passenger was issued a citation for open container and a courtesy summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
■ Conway police were called to Walmart on Church Street in Conway to check on a report of a shoplifting, according to a Conway police report.
A loss prevention associate told police a Myrtle Beach woman concealed several items in her large purse. The items came from the electronics and clothing departments. The Conway officer said when he spoke with the woman he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and her eyes appeared to be bloodshot and glazed over.
The woman admitted to the officer that she had drunk alcohol before going to the Walmart. The police report says the woman “expressed an hysterical concern for her dog that was locked inside her vehicle in the parking lot.”
The items that the woman is suspected of taking totaled $139. They were all recovered.
The woman was charged with shoplifting, second offense, and public drunkenness and her dog was released to a family member.
■ A Conway policeman says he stopped a vehicle at about 3 p.m. on a recent afternoon after he noticed that it didn’t have a valid paper tag and its windshield was cracked, according to a Conway police report. When the vehicle stopped a passenger jumped out, holding a black handgun in his left hand, and ran along Mill Pond Road.
A 15-year-old Conwayite was detained after police found a bag of a green leafy substance. Police also found a digital scale and marijuana shake. While the reporting officer was continuing to search the vehicle, he learned that a second officer had found the young man, who had run, trying to hide in bushes off of Mill Pond Road, near where the traffic stop was made. The police report says the handgun was a black Diamondback DB9 pistol with an extended magazine and a smaller magazine holding 16 rounds of ammo. Police checked a second passenger, a young Conway man, and learned he had a breach of peace warrant pending in Horry County’s jurisdiction. The driver was cited for the cracked windshield and for not having the vehicle registered. The juvenile was given a summons for simple possession of marijuana. The man who tried to run was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and failure to appear and was taken to jail.
Teen with a knife
Conway police were called to investigate an assault on a recent afternoon, according to a Conway police report.
They talked with the victim who said the teen tried to harm her with a knife because she was trying to prevent him from harming his brother.
The woman said she was standing at the front door when the teen threatened to stab her and she felt that her life was in danger.
A juvenile summons was issued to the young boy and his legal guardian. The legal guardian came to get the boy.
Not the real thing
A young Hispanic man drew the attention of two callers who told 911 operators that he was carrying two firearms as he walked along S.C. 905 near the S.C 22 overpass.
An Horry County officer found the man in a S.C. 905 yard in the Longs section. When the officer gave the young man a command to show his hands, he began to scream profanity and become belligerent.
Officers recovered the two items, both were toy handguns, one that resembled a semiautomatic pistol, and the other was a toy x-shot gun that resembled a rifle.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail, according to the police report.
Vehicle incidents
■ Someone went to the Pick and Pull on Church Street in Conway sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday when they forced open a container with used catalytic converters and stole 140 catalytic converters. The Horry County officer who responded to the call said he saw an overhead door where two locks were supposedly cut. Police also saw a wheelbarrow near the fence behind the business with two catalytic converters on the ground.
An employee told police the container holding the converters is emptied once a month, and it was scheduled to be emptied this week.
■ In another incident, Horry County police say Saturday at about 7:20 a.m. they were called to Summer Drive where a license plate had been taken.
■ On Monday, Horry County police were called to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road and U.S. 701 to check on a report of a stolen vehicle. On the way to the call police were called to a black Jeep Commander that had been found on Cultra Road and Reta Lane. The victim told police that he left the vehicle at Mt. Pisgah and U.S. 701 overnight with the keys in the glove box while he stayed at a friend’s house. The Horry County police report says the victim believes his family has an idea about who might have taken the vehicle, but they didn’t want to get involved.
■ On Monday, three catalytic converters were reported stolen from a vehicle at a location on Four Mile Road, according to an Horry County police report.
■ Someone went into a vehicle on Deborah Circle Saturday night or Sunday morning and took a pink bag that held an identification card, Social Security card and bank debit card.
■ Sometime over a recent five-day period someone took a catalytic converter from a work truck at the Palmetto Speed Shop on S.C. 65 in Conway, according to an Horry County police report.
■ Someone went to the Pick and Pull on Church Street in Conway sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday when they forced open a container with used catalytic converters and stole 140 catalytic converters. The Horry County officer who responded to the call said he saw an overhead door where two locks were supposedly cut. Police also saw a wheelbarrow near the fence behind the business with two catalytic converters on the ground.
An employee told police the container holding the converters is emptied once a month, and it was scheduled to be emptied this week.
■ In another incident, Horry County police say Saturday at about 7:20 a.m. they were called to Summer Drive where a license plate had been taken.
■ On Monday, Horry County police were called to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road and U.S. 701 to check on a report of a stolen vehicle. On the way to the call police were called to a black Jeep Commander that had been found on Cultra Road and Reta Lane. The victim told police that he left the vehicle at Mt. Pisgah and U.S. 701 overnight with the keys in the glove box while he stayed at a friend’s house. The Horry County police report says the victim believes his family has an idea about who might have taken the vehicle, but they didn’t want to get involved.
■ On Monday, three catalytic converters were reported stolen from a vehicle at a location on Four Mile Road, according to an Horry County police report.
■ Someone went into a vehicle on Deborah Circle Saturday night or Sunday morning and took a pink bag that held an identification card, Social Security card and bank debit card.
■ Sometime over a recent five-day period someone took a catalytic converter from a work truck at the Palmetto Speed Shop on S.C. 65 in Conway, according to an Horry County police report.
■ An employee of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department flagged down a Conway policeman as he drove by the facility Friday at about 9 a.m. to direct him to an Aynor woman whose vehicle had been broken into, according to a Conway police report.
The woman told the officer that her car had been parked there for about two hours when she came out and found her rear window broken and her purse missing. The purse was a Kate Spade holding $8 in cash, her driver’s license and several credit/debit cards. The woman had canceled the cards before the officer arrived.
■ A Conway police report says a man took at least $180 of tools from a 2006 Isuzu NPR work truck one evening this past week. The report says the suspect took the keys to the unlocked vehicle, but did not take the truck.
■ An official of Star Automotive in Loris told Horry County police that someone stole two vehicles from his car lot. The suspect also got into his shop by damaging the lock. The vehicles were valued at about $7,200, according to the Horry County police report.
The report says the officer planned to follow up at DZ auto sales, also in Loris, to view a video of an incident that occurred there the same night.
■ A Conway man told Horry County police that he paid a man to remove some catalytic converters from vehicles that he owned with the intention of selling them, according to an Horry County police report.
He said he agreed to split the money with the man after the sale was made. He said as he was walking to his camper, located on a lot at the incident location, he saw the suspect squeezing through the doorway of the camper. He said he was taking the converters out of the camper and giving them to a second suspect.
He yelled at the suspects who began to get into a pickup truck. The man, who owned the converters, said he stood by the intersection of Martin Luther Drive and Bucksport Road waiting for the suspects to drive out, but he never saw them. He said he waited a few hours before he called police because he wanted to give the suspects time to bring him the money from the sale of the converters. When they made no contact with him he called police. He told police he wanted to press charges.
■ Horry County police were called to Highway 646 in the Green Sea section in reference to a stolen vehicle, according to an Horry County police report.
The Myrtle Beach woman told police someone took a car she rented from Enterprise Rent A Car sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. the next morning. The vehicle is a 2020 Ford Fusion four-door with a Florida license plate. The woman told police she still had both sets of keys she was given by the rental company and was unaware that the vehicle was gone until she came out to go to work that morning.
■ A resident of Sean River Road told Horry County police that when she went to her vehicle on a recent morning to take her daughter to school she noticed that one of the vehicle’s doors was ajar, according to an Horry County police report.
She looked closer and noticed that her glove compartment was open and her daughter’s backpack was missing from the backseat. The victim said there was a computer used for school inside the backpack.
■ A young Conway man notified Horry County police when he saw a suspicious vehicle on Bucksville Drive. The vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger, was parked in the woods.
Police checked and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Conway. Conway police had the vehicle towed.
■ A resident of Hollow Road in the Conway section of Horry County called police to report that his three-wheel Piaggio MP3 motorcycle was taken sometime over a recent night. He told police the cycle was worth about $2,500 and that whoever took it must have used a truck or some kind of force to take it because he still had the key.
■ A resident of Log Cabin Road in the Loris section called Horry County police at 3:30 a.m. to report that she had seen an unknown man going through her vehicle. She didn’t think anything was missing.
■ A resident of Board Landing Circle in the Conway section summoned Horry County police about his car having been broken into over a recent night, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim told police he saw on a recent morning that his driver’s side door was cracked open and the vehicle had been gone through. He said an old pair of baseball shoes, valued at about $20, was missing, along with some important documents including his insurance, registration and bill of sale.
The man was advised to contact the DMV and the Wilmington, N.C., dealership about the documents.
Housebreaking
A resident of Dexter Lane in the Conway section told Horry County police that she was gone from about 7 a.m. until 6:02 p.m. on a recent day when she found a mess on her kitchen floor and then noticed that the back door had been broken into, according to an Horry County police report.
She said the only things taken from her house came from her bedroom closet. She said jewelry and mixed silver were taken. A neighbor told police she saw a white SUV in camera footage.
The officer was able to get video footage from the Ring Doorbell and upload video into Evidence.com.
The second time
A Reaves Ferry resident told Horry County police that someone broke a back window in his home during a recent night, according to an Horry County police report.
He said when he went outside to inspect the damage he saw that the screen had been cut. The victim said nothing was taken, but he noticed a picture stuck in the door and on the ground outside of the residence.
The victim told police his home was burglarized about six months ago and, because nothing was taken, he didn’t report it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.