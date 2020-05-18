Myrtle Beach police announced charges filed against multiple suspects in connection with a shooting Sunday evening on Ocean Boulevard.
Authorities are also seeking two additional subjects wanted for their alleged involvement in the case.
Anthony Deantez Griffin, 17, is being charged as an adult, according to a news release.
Griffin and 20-year-old Quandre Tyson — both from Pageland — are both charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Dewan Cole, 18, of Kershaw is active duty in the U.S. Navy and is in custody in Norfolk, Virginia.
Cole is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina. He faces charges of seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, North Carolina, is charged with disorderly conduct and giving false information.
A juvenile was also taken into custody and charged in connection to the case. Police did not announce that person’s charges.
Additionally, police are asking for the public’s help in locating two Cheraw men.
Antonio Trayvon Brown, 22, and 20-year-old Dennis Dashawn Stewart are both wanted by police on charges of eight counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Police advise the public not to attempt to apprehend a wanted person.
The shooting was reported near Mr. Joe White Avenue. Multiple victims are being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the location of Brown or Stewart is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.