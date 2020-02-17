Police arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting last week in Conway that sent one person to the hospital.
The Conway Police Department announced authorities arrested Deangelo Vereen-Price, 19, Monday without incident.
He faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Officers were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Wright Boulevard before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials said one person was shot multiple times in the lower extremities. Medical personnel took the victim to the hospital.
Whittemore Park Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown because of the incident.
Vereen-Price remained jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at the time of this report.
