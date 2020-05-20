The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of Conway Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened near Oak Log Lake Road, according to a tweet from the agency.
One person was "seriously injured" in the shooting, the HCPD said. Community members are asked to use alternate routes as heavy traffic is expected in the area.
Check back for updates.
