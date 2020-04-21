HCPD

Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

 Photo courtesy of the HCPD

The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near Conway, according to the agency's Twitter account.

Officers responded to Fox Tail Pine Drive around 3:40 p.m., a tweet said.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Community members are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

