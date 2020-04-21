The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near Conway, according to the agency's Twitter account.
Officers responded to Fox Tail Pine Drive around 3:40 p.m., a tweet said.
One person was taken to the hospital.
Community members are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.
🚨SHOOTING INVESTIGATION🚨 #HCPD is investigating a shooting that took place around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on Fox Tail Pine Drive near Conway.@hcfirerescue transported one person to an area hospital by ambulance.Community members are asked to steer clear as we investigate. pic.twitter.com/ZSESAnpbGT— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 21, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.