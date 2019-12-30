The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday night, Cpl. Tom Vest said.
One person was taken to the hospital.
The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Kings Highway. Officers are on scene.
Check back for updates.
