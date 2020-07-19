Police are investigating a shooting reported late Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called to Quail Marsh Apartments, 2005 Greens Blvd., just before midnight. One person was injured and is receiving treatment, he said.
Check back for updates.
