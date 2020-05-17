Police are investigating a shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident was reported in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Vest said the shooting caused “several injuries” that authorities believe are non life-threatening. Multiple people are receiving treatment at the hospital.
Police detained three people in connection with the case.
Anyone with information, photos or videos related to the shooting is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
