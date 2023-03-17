Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead on the porch of a Myrtle Beach-area home found in deplorable conditions, according to arrest warrants.
Children were living in the unsanitary home that had garbage and feces in the rooms to the point that the floor could not be seen, records state. Police said the kitchen was infested with bugs and more than a dozen dead animals were found inside.
Krystal Pinkowski, 37, was charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Police said a hold was placed on Pinkowski for animal cruelty charges.
Horry County Police Department responded to the home on the 800 block of Highway 814 on Thursday night in reference to a possible death.
An elderly woman was found dead at the home where she lived, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Police said she was found lying naked on the front porch.
Willard said the name of the victim will not be released until the autopsy is completed early next week.
