The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting death early Tuesday morning near Conway, according to a news release.
The death occurred around 1 a.m. on Ida Lane, the release said.
Patrol officers, detectives, crime scene investigators and police dogs were called to the scene.
No arrests had been made in the case as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Check back for updates.
(1) comment
How do you enforce “ stay-at-home” while you food shopping, pick up prescription at CVS, go visit your sick friends or family, do you think this guideline is enforceable?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.