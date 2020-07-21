Authorities are investigating a shooting near Loris that left one person dead, according to the Horry County Police Department.
The agency tweeted that the incident happened late Monday on Ino Drive.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by emergency personnel and succumbed to injuries early Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
