Horry County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Friday at a bar off Highway 544 in the Conway area, according to a release from the department.
Police said the shooting happened at the One n Done bar off of Highway 544 near Cox Ferry Road just after midnight.
Officers were dispatched to the bar for reports of a shooting, but no victims were located at scene when police arrived.
A short time later, two people with injuries were reported at area hospitals, police said. One of those victims later died.
Horry County police continues to investigate.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.