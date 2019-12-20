Conway police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured, according to city spokeswoman Taylor Newell.
The agency received calls about shots fired in the area of McCray Alley just before 7 p.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, officers found a person who had been shot, Newell said. The victim's status is unknown as they are being treated.
There is a heavy police presence in the area as authorities continue to investigate the case.
Check back for updates.
