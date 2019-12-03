Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Loris area last week.
Authorities responded to McLeod Loris Hospital around 6 a.m. Saturday after one of the victims arrived there with a gunshot wound on his right arm, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim said the shooting happened around the area of the “Spot,” which is known to be on Old Loris Longs Road, according to the report.
Another gunshot victim was found at a different location, but the report did not say where.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Horry County Police Department’s tip line at 843-915-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.