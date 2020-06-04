Police are investigating after a shooting was reported in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers were called to the area of Dunbar Street and Spivey Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
One person is receiving treatment for an "injury consistent with a gunshot wound" believed to be nonlife-threatening.
Vest said it is still early in the investigation.
Check back for updates.
