Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a gas station parking lot Friday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to Circle K at 1100 North Kings Highway around 7:15 p.m. for a reported stabbing, Cpl. Tom Vest said.
One person was taken to the hospital with "injuries consistent with stab wounds."
Police said it is still early in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
Check back for updates.
