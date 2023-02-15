A backpack was confiscated at Pee Dee Elementary after a student discovered a weapon inside of it on Tuesday, according to an email sent from the principal to parents and guardians.

No one was injured. Horry County police and school administration are investigating.

The gun was placed into the student's bag unintentionally by a family member and the student did not know about it, Pee Dee Elementary School principal Christina Plowman-Render wrote in an email.

"Once the student realized a weapon was in his backpack, he immediately alerted an assistant principal, and the backpack was secured and given to our School Security Officer," the email read.

According to an Horry County Police Department report, the loaded gun was placed in the bag by the student's guardian "because they had to leave the house in a hurry."

"I want to remind and encourage our students, staff, parents, and our school community if they see or hear anything threatening in nature, to please reach out to the school administration or law enforcement as school safety is everyone’s responsibility," Plowman-Render wrote in an email to parents and guardians.