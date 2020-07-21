The Horry County Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a field outside of Loris, according to the agency's Facebook page.
Around 3 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Armview Road for reports of a found body.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, the HCPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.
