Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday in the Intracoastal Waterway in the Socastee area.
The body was located near Recreation Road, Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
Check back for updates.
