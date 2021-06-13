Three suspects have been identified in connection to the deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach Thursday night, according to a release from Myrtle Beach police.
Brady Gilcrease, 20, Brandon Hembree, 21, and Daniel Hembree, 20, are charged with murder in connection to the shooting that left two North Carolina men dead. Gilcrease is from Pickens, South Carolina and both Hembrees are from Easely, South Carolina.
According to police, a drug deal gone wrong led to an altercation on Willoughby Lane Thursday night. The altercation turned deadly after "several shots" were fired. Police said that a vehicle fled after the two individuals were shot. Kanon Cook Melvin, 21, and Ja'Leel Stephens, 19, later died from injuries, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Both men were from Fayetteville, North Carolina, Willard said.
Police responded to a shots fired call at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Willoughby Lane off of 44th Avenue North near Robert Grissom Parkway, according to Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest.
When police arrived on scene, two victims were found with severe injuries, Vest said. Those victims, later identified as Melvin and Stephens, died from injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.