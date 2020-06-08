A Myrtle Beach man has been identified as the person whose body was found in the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
The body of 35-year-old Kenneth Cox was found near Recreation Road, Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.
Check back for updates.
