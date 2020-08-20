The Horry County Police Department on Tuesday launched an investigation after finding ‘suspicious items,’ and authorities arrested two suspects, agency spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
Officers responded to reports of a domestic violence at a location on 7th Avenue in Galivants Ferry near Aynor around 11:15 a.m.
Police arrested a suspect who fled from police and refused to be taken into custody.
Officers saw “suspicious items” on scene and an investigation was launched, closing Seventh Avenue at Bay Street. Moskov did not indicate what the items were.
The investigation continued into the evening, and police arrested an additional suspect.
The scene was cleared at about 8:30 p.m., with traffic in the area returning to normal.
The HCPD tweeted about the road closure — asking the community to avoid the area — and when police cleared the scene and regular traffic resumed but no other details were provided.
Moskov said there is no risk posed to the community, and no other people are wanted by police in connection with the case.
We are working to get more information. Check back for updates.
