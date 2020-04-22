Police charged a teen in connection with a shooting near Conway that sent another teen to the hospital, authorities said.
Officers responded to Fox Tail Pine Drive around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday following reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
First responders located a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound, the release said. The teen was taken to the hospital.
Community members were asked to avoid the area as police investigated.
Based on evidence and witness statements, police determined that a 17-year-old who had fled the scene was responsible for the shooting, according to the release.
That teen, David Christian Delacruz, turned himself in to police. Authorities charged him as an adult.
Delacruz faces counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest warrants say he unlawfully possessed a handgun and shot the victim in the left side of his face, "causing severe injury."
🚨SHOOTING INVESTIGATION🚨 #HCPD is investigating a shooting that took place around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on Fox Tail Pine Drive near Conway.@hcfirerescue transported one person to an area hospital by ambulance.Community members are asked to steer clear as we investigate. pic.twitter.com/ZSESAnpbGT— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 21, 2020
