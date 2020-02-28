Authorities charged a suspect in connection to the 2016 murder of a Little River woman at Myrtle Beach Mall, the Horry County Police Department announced Friday.
Dominique Hemingway, 26, of Tabor City, North Carolina, faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and armed robbery. Police could file additional charges.
On Jan. 8, 2016, Frances Mae Davis was shot to death in the mall's parking lot. She had been sitting in a car waiting for her daughter who was inside.
Davis, a mother of three, had five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was murdered a day before her 79th birthday.
Hemingway has been incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center since October 2017, according to online records. He was booked on robbery and kidnapping counts in connection with a reported home invasion in Loris.
While authorities didn’t elaborate on what led to Hemingway being charged in relation to the 2016 murder — saying the investigation is ongoing — Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said at a news conference that information from a community member assisted in identifying him as a suspect.
The case remains active. Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
This story will be updated.
